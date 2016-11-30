The Alt-right: A number of them are only interested in seeing the world burn

The December paper edition of The Salisbury Review Magazine is out now. Fifty pages of intelligent and original articles, book reviews, science and the arts. Subscribe. Also a Digital Version. (All Platforms)

It isn’t surprising that the words `alt-right` have burst into the mainstream with a chatter of panic this week, If Trump’s appointing of Steve Bannon as a CEO wasn’t enough to worry the left that jackboots were on the march, then the footage of Richard B Spencer, alt-rights founding father, giving a `Heil Trump` to a flurry of Nazi salutes at the White Nationalist conference in Miami recently will have them convinced them that the dystopia has finally arrived. In all honesty, I can’t blame them this time. The salutes were alarming to watch for both conservatives and liberals alike, and represent elements of the far right that we tend to forget still lurks silently on societies fringes. These like the Nazi and Communist thugs of the thirties who did battle on the streets of Germany are among a growing number on the alt right who are only interested in politics because they want to watch the world burn.

The alt-right is not going to go away, and it’s worth dissecting because represents a new kind of politics, one that formed and incubated online, before hatching into the mainstream as a fully formed sub-culture of white identity politics, complete with its own vernacular and style, it even has a kind of mascot – Pepe the frog.

This was bound to happen. The alt-right are not shy about stating their driving motives – Political correctness and the race obsessed, gender obsessed, victim politics of the left.

They are not, strictly speaking, a movement, but a pirate ship of outcasts and outlaws – They range from those who were once liberal but grew tired of the policing to the simply lost and disaffected young white men lost in middle America, right the way up to ethno-nationalists, white supremacists, Jewish conspiracy theorists and Neo-Nazis.

While Spencer may have coined the term `alternative right` and created the National Policy Institute; a think tank which lobbies for white nationalism, the increasingly large number of individuals who define themselves as alt-right are young and middle class, most of whom are simply looking to vent their frustrations. These men, tired of feminists shutting them out of safe spaces, of being defined as almost all rapists, have found safe spaces on their own, tucked away in a loose collection of subculture websites which culminated in a collective identity long before they were given an official name.

Because of its loose association, it isn’t easy to summarise the alt-right, or for anybody to truly know who identifies with it, nor how many among them could be considered real far right. Moreover it is increasingly difficult to understand how the alt-right has become so virulent at spreading ideas.

As a grass roots movement; the Alt-right has evolved its own spectrum of ideas and insider humour which is somewhat broad and difficult to define. It’s perhaps best summarised as an emerging collective identity of racial and nationalistic ideologies, long since banned or unutterable in mainstream politics, ideologies that never really disappeared, but have found places to express themselves and incubate in the dark recesses of the internet.

But this once obscure and little worried about movement is gaining ground in the real political arena, especially among white American college students – a group who dis-proportionately targeted by intense identity politics on campus, have found a pressure release valve in the humour and camaraderie of the alt-right.

Therefore we might define it as a movement for white identity, formed in response to the political correctness and identity politics of the left, who for many adherents, identifying with the alt-right appears to goes no further than offensive humour, Pepe memes and pranking. However there is a fringe element to the alt-right, of unknowable size, which contains the kind of far-right elements that puts the movement outside of the acceptable political spectrum. White supremacy groups, Neo-Nazi’s, fascists and Jewish conspiracy theorists all lurk under the umbrella term of alt-right.

Spencer’s think tank may be trying to intellectualise the alt-right, It’s worth noting exactly why a particular website – 4chan – became a hub of the alt-right online. 4chan is an online community of message boards, dedicated to visual content, in other words, 4chan users prefer to post pictures rather than have lengthy verbal discussions.

Whilst 4chan itself is politically neutral, it’s unique policy of allowing unmoderated and anonymous posting saw it become colonised by those with ideologies too extreme to be permissible elsewhere, even on the internet.

Art is a powerful propaganda tool, as both the Nazi’s and the Communists were well aware of. Art fulfils the need of a movement to have a distinct , visually recognisable presence.

Over several years, 4chan, poured out thousands of cartoons and humorous memes; The online equivalent of ideological propaganda. Memes utilising cartoon characters and sophisticated cult humour to personify and identify unspoken ideologies hitherto pushed out of mainstream politics.

4chan, with its emphasis on visual, not verbal content, gave the alt-right something that the alt-left does not have – a stylish visual profile.

It is why religions personify their ideologies in the form of deities – ordinary people relate to form, and in the internet age they identify with memes, selfies and emoticons. Image matters.

Here-in lies the alt-rights most powerful momentum – it has capitalised on a visual language, surpassing the need to tackle political correctness ideologues entirely. The alt-right doesn’t need words to exist, it has an image. That’s why it is difficult for the mainstream media outside the internet to give the alt-right an accurate verbal definition. The left are even willing to admit it: the alt-right out-styled them. It is playing 4d chess against opponents playing chequers. Its visual signature – memes of cartoon frogs and green Donald Trumps allows the alt-right to articulate their presence without using words, rendering the language based tactics of political correctness impotent.

Yet these are no mere flag waving thugs and there are no alt-right meetings or marches. It remains (for the time being at least) an online collective of the youthful and techno-savvy, connected together to create a self-aware subculture within the space of decade, a subculture that contains all the elements that left wing politics used to offer disaffected groups – humour, fun, subversiveness, comradery a chance to give the middle finger to mainstream politics , for they equally reject conservatism (whom they label cuckservatives) as well as liberals (libtards)

This is a movement to stay very wary of; the alt-right are not conservatives. They are authoritarians who ultimately seek as greater political revolution as the left, both are entrenched in identity based politics and both are atheistic movements that lack a transcendent purpose, with both sides almost certainly doomed to repeat the mistakes of the past. The alt-right is the response to political correctness in the same way that Nazism was a response to Soviet Communism. Only time will tell if it will fizzle out into obscurity, but it is unlikely to. It is a hydra, and it needs to be tackled with far more sophisticated methods than trying to scare it off with words.