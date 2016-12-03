Hi there Beijing!

The December paper edition of The Salisbury Review Magazine is out now. Fifty pages of intelligent and original articles, book reviews, science and the arts. Subscribe. Also a Digital Version. (All Platforms)

Beijing has has lodged a stiff protest with the United States over Donald Trump’s call to the Taiwanese President it was announced this morning.

“We have already made solemn representations about it to the relevant US side. It must be pointed out that there is only one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory,” the statement said. (Saturday 3rd December)