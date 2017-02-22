The British Museum in 10 years time ?

Transformers 2016-18 | Museums Association

Diversity is a “transitional demand” that covertly places levels of government interference between people. It is the placing of everyone in boxes, viewing people not as individuals with unique attributes, talents and qualities but as types, according to race, sexuality, sexual persuasion, ability and whatever new criteria for identity that has been invented by the politically correct social constructionists. Diversity profiling then leads to diversity quotas, which is another name for discrimination against people who are not considered to be from diverse backgrounds. Questioning the institutional doctrine of Diversity is now seen as ground for dismissal. Make no mistake about it, the march of Diversity programmes and legislation from the public sector into the private is an attempt to socially engineer society according to a plan. And this is being done by embedded elites who now control funds and resources. It’s time to overturn the utopian jargon of Diversity planning and look at its real and negative outcomes. Diversity used to occur organically, now it’s being enforced from above. Is your workplace diverse enough? Are you? Who now decides?

Ewan Morrison