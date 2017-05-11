Labour Manifesto on Immigration – what it really means.

The Salisbury Review Magazine Spring Edition March 2017

Standing Rock & the Sioux. Trump’s last Stand? Homosexuals and the Law – fifty years on, Transgender: Wormself and Zhe, Britain reintroduces the death penalty - for Paedophiles over 80, Islam the Universal Religion, Americanophobia, Did Big Pharma push China’s one-child policy? President Pence- after the Assassination, AI: Robots with Souls, The Age of Untruth,PC: Your Brain’s Red Pencil,The Middle East – Still fighting the 1st World War, Film: ‘Denial’, MI6: Dirty Boot and Hungry Worm.