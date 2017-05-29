Manchester Police Shock: Mancunians said twice as many horrid things to Muslims than last week.

It’s reassuring to know that Manchester police are on top of their job. They have announced that, since last Monday’s slaughter, the daily tally of “hate crimes” has doubled from 28 to 56.

Excuse my ignorance, but I am baffled. What is a “hate crime” and how does it differ from say a “love crime” or an “I’m-not-your-friend-any-more” crime? The police have published details of these heinous offences against local Muslims.

A school received a bomb threat after some students were asked if they were Muslim. (It was a hoax and there was no bomb)

A pupil was followed and racially abused by a man carrying a metal bar. (The pupil was not struck with the metal bar)

A Muslim bank clerk was called a “terrorist” and blamed for the Manchester Arena attack by a person trying to open an account. (I tried for weeks to open a bank account for our church in the City of London and I can witness that many bank clerks do indeed operate a form of terrorism and threaten innocent customers with lorry loads of paperwork and form filling. You don’t have to be a Muslim before you can get a bank job doing this.)

A Muslim was approached in a supermarket and told “Shame on you for what you did last night!” (There have also been savage incidents of white indigenous Mancunians sticking out their tongues and jeering at Muslims with blood-curdling chants of “Ner-ner- ner-ner-ner”)

A woman at a supermarket was told she should not be wearing her niqab – a face veil – in public. (Quite right. She shouldn’t be wearing the veil in public. For when she does, she is no longer in public – because she can’t be identified.

Racist graffiti daubed outside a Muslim’s house in north Manchester. (Is there a square yard of our squalid townscapes which is not daubed with graffiti?)

No mosques have been burned down or bombed. No Muslim has been beheaded in the street, as Lee Rigby was. No lorries have been driven into halal butchers’ shops. No white indigenous Manchester City supporter (or even Manchester United supporter) has exploded his suicide vest in any one of the many Muslim ghettoes in the Greater Manchester area.

I commend Mancunians for their superhuman powers of self-restraint

Also yesterday, the police reported that 23,000 known and named terrorists suspects are on the loose. They can’t round them up though, because clearly they are occupied twenty-four hours a day prosecuting enraged Mancunians heard shouting “Towel head!” at passing Muslims.

So the message from the police throughout the land is clear this Bank Holiday weekend:

“Go out and enjoy yourself. And remember, our Muslim neighbours are our friends. – all 3,000,000 of them. Official statistics report that only 20% of these think suicide bombing is a good thing: that’s a mere 600,000 Muslims in Britain would like to see you dead.. So watch how you go. Any sign of Islamophobia and we’ll run you in!”