The Islamic assault on Britain: What a real government would do.

The Salisbury Review Magazine Summer Edition Out Now!

Paul Weston; Germany will be an Islamic country by 2040. Jane Kelly; Our growing taste for Lycra. Penelope Hulme; The Church of England discourages converts from Islam. Mark Mantel; Animal Rights Mobs in America. Mark Griffith;The rise of a new Polish Empire. Alistair Miller; De Gaulle and The Front National. David Twiston Davies; The Fallen of the Traveller's Club. Patricia Morgan;The white flight from Britain's cities. Scott Gronmark on Roger Scruton. Celia Haddon on Elephants. Christie Davies; We want our country back. Theodore Dalrymple; No Platforming. William Hartley; Sinai. Theresa Templeton;Sex and Violence in the classroom.