Baiting the Bear

With Russian troops massing on Ukraine’s eastern border, and in Belarus, in readiness for a possible invasion, it is not difficult to paint Vladimir Putin as the arch villain. His actions in recent years have done little to endear him to us in the West: poisoning opponents, closing down opposition parties and media, engaging in cyber warfare, oligarchic corruption, the invasion of Crimea, the orchestration of a separatist movement in Eastern Ukraine, and the shooting down (probably accidental) of a Malaysian airliner.
But in a Yale lecture entitled ‘How the United States created Vladmir Putin’, Vladimir Pozner, the veteran French-born American-raised Russian journalist, and media celebrity for his show ‘Pozner’ on primetime Russian television, gives us pause for thought. [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8X7Ng75e5gQ]
Pozner reminds us how, in 1989, with the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, America faced a historic choice regarding Russia. They could either bring it in from the cold and anchor it firmly in the West, by encouraging democracy (which Russia has never known) and instituting a Marshall-style plan; or they could seek to ensure that the Russian bear would never again threaten America’s position as the world’s only superpower – by insisting on German reunification, by isolating Russia, excluding it from consultation over international affairs (like NATO’s intervention in Yugoslavia), or from cooperation with the EU and NATO, and most importantly, by expanding NATO eastward. The latter road was taken.
The Russians, then the Soviets, only acceded to German reunification in 1990 because they were assured, both by the Americans and the Germans, that NATO would not be moving ‘one inch eastward’ (US Secretary of State James Baker). But move it has done, all the way to Russia’s Baltic state borders, with Ukraine and Belarus remaining the sole buffers. Pozner then poses the obvious question: ‘How would the United States react if Mexico, under radical new leadership, signed a modern-day Warsaw Pact with Russia, and started importing Russian military hardware?’ The answer, of course, is that they would not stand for it – any more than they did with the Cuban missile crisis in 1962. But what is forgotten, Pozner reminds us, is that the quid pro quo for the then Soviet Union removing its missiles from Cuba, only 90 miles off the coast of Florida, was that the United States would remove the nuclear missiles it had deployed in Turkey in 1961 on the Soviet border, which targeted Moscow. And why is this forgotten? Because President Kennedy asked for it not to be made public.
So why do we imagine Russia would tolerate NATO forces stationed on its border with the Ukraine?
Pozner warns us that mistrust of the West among Russians has never been greater, which is why Putin is so popular. Putin’s foreign policy, and its potentially catastrophic consequences, is the all-too-predictable response to Russia’s continuing humiliation. And this is why Putin, ultimately, is our creation.
For the West to insist on Ukraine’s democratic right to join NATO, and by extension countenance NATO forces, and missiles, being stationed in the Ukraine, on Russia’s border, is therefore the ultimate provocation at least to Russian eyes. You do not have to like Putin to recognise this fact.
So, why are we doing it?
‘They could either bring it in from the cold and anchor it firmly in the West, by encouraging democracy (which Russia has never known) and instituting a Marshall-style plan’
I don’t think that was ever a realistic actual plan. The USA didn’t have the ability to do seriously affect Russia’s system of government and any ‘Marshall’ plan would have created and disappeared into a monster of corruption and vastly enlarged bureaucracy without actually helping anyone remotely deserving. Russia will do what Russia does. It isn’t anyone else’s fault or responsibility. Russia is like the weather, it just is. And we have to deal with it. I suggest two maxims, ‘if you want peace, prepare for war’ and ‘good fences make for good neighbours’. Don’t show the bear wekaness, you will get bitten.
Could you furnish an instance when the bear bit a Western country, Kit, (say) Germany, France, Italy, Portugal …..
It was always the West, which not only attacked Russia, but attacked other world countries, invaded them, established colonies, some are still around. It beggars belief how anyone could say that the largest Slavonic tribe has any features of aggressiveness, is poised to conquer anyone, it’s the other way round, Russia should be careful not to be bitten by the West.
The NATO’s move to the east (in spite of the promise not to) is a part of the containment, encirclement, and ultimately the destruction of Russia carving her into small statelets that would be easily turned into vassals of the American Governing elite, not unakin to what happened to the countries of the Old Continent.
Apart from the West Bank and Rohingya issues, there are scores of border disputes around the world. See the enormous list on Wikipedia. Keep “our boys” out of foreign wars.
It is suggested that if we do not send troops & weapons to Ukraine, Russia will join with China v the West. More likely the other way round – Moscow, Beijing and now Iran are already collaborating.
Many situations not dissimilar to Donbas/Crimea exist elsewhere – we can’t “police” them all.
The “best” outcome of a conflict over Ukraine is another string of refugees into England like the previous Afghan fiasco (to join the Chinese already invited in). The “worst” outcome is a world war with the only survivors in parts of South America and Asia, and especially in Black Africa whose immense but backward population will inherit the radioactive Planet.
No, let’s just worry about Carrie’s pets and the HS2.
The likelihood of Ukraine, Estonia, Poland, Romania, Latvia, Lithuania et al invading Russia?
Zero.
The likelihood of Nato invading Russia?
Zero (unprovoked)
Russia has physically, electronically, and surreptitiously invaded in one form or another several of its western neighbouring countries….This is the elephant in the room and the ludicrous claim that Putin is ‘worried ‘ about an invasion from the West…..we need to keep arming Ukraine with defensive weapons so they can extract a very ugly toll on any aggression from the East.
There are Russian minorities in the Baltic states (thanks to Stalin).
Very well made points. The west does not want Ukraine in NATO – it would be a liability. So why cannot we strive to do a deal with Russia that guarantees Ukraine’s neutrality? Another point that is sometimes lost is that eastern European borders are largely artificial; created after relatively recent conflicts. Much of population of eastern Ukraine consider themselves Russian, while in the west the territory was historically part of Poland. I fear that we are building up a situation analogous the the Balkans in the 1990’s, and it is not pretty. We should be seeking to befriend Ukraine with a “Marshall Plan” for its development, if possible with Russian involvement rather than with bombs and missiles. I hope that Ukraine is not about to be destroyed.
The point in favour of Russian continuous humiliation and not keeping the promise to refrain from expanding Nato eastward ist very well argued. It is a rare and very brave and exceptional voice compared to the unisono barrage of Putin bashing even in the high brow Western media.
Know your “enemy” – objectively & thoroughly.
Whoever – including Lenin, Stalin, Khrushchev, Brezhnev.
The UK is not in a position to wage, let alone, win a war with Russia. – And Iran over Syria, and China over Taiwan, and France over La Manche.
You can’t send a gunboat if you haven’t got any.
Indeed, it’s a point seemingly often forgotten in the idiotic gungho statements and debates taking place in Westminster: a nation that can’t defend its own coast from an expected 50, 000 plus potentially hostile invaders and issues visas to 3 million Hong Kong Chinese, plus 2.5 million dependents, without any need, mandate, or infrastructure to accommodate them, is hardly likely to wonder why it is seeking to prevent a caravanserai of Eastern based relatives crossing the Ukranian border.
Hi,
I live in HK and I can assure you that the numbers you mention will certainly not be moving to the UK. However, I have spoken to some who were leaving and getting a job and a good school were the major priorities for every family.
The most popular destinations for people here are Australia and Canada and added to that everyone I talk to knows someone who is very disappointed with life in the UK and will only stay there for the sake of their children. The parents regard this as a huge sacrifice!
My parents took me as a boy to Australia to make a new life. My father had a good job, but housing was impossible. I did not find Australians then very friendly to Poms. As we went privately we were able to return and make a new life with great effort in our own old homeland. At no point did we expect or receive welfare benefits. I am in favour of an alliance with Australia and New Zealand, and “white unity” in general, but homogeneous nations are on balance happier than multi-cultural “societies”. In the case of the UK the gratuitous “challenges” have greatly outweighed any culinary “assets”.
Mr Thomas
I’m inclined to prefer the information provided by HMG on the subject to expatriate hearsay. Even when HMG’s analysis has previously been notoriously inaccurate. In this present situation their estimate is of between 100,000 and 248,000 applications per year. I provide a link for reference.
https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-8939/
Maybe the offensive Crusader Flag of St George for England with its subliminal symbolism of “white blood” should be replaced by a Tricolour of Black, Yellow & Brown, in anticipation of the future population of our Happy Isle?
One thing you leave out is that Kiev is the cradle of Russian culture and nationhood. It is as if Britain were to reject the US and align itself with Russia.
I am puzzled. We are prepared to go to war to protect Ukraine’s border, but we keep ours open with a Border force specially trained to help illegal entrants into the UK. Over 4 million have arrived which makes 100,000 Russian troops look like tokenism. The same goes for the US on its Mexican border. Can somebody enlighten me ?
Absolutely right, but we are blinded by the obvious fact that Putin is a criminal and an unreconstructed KGB man. We will never accept that he is a reasonable man who wants peace and democracy for his country. The Russian public knows nothing about the West – and think democracy is weak and dangerous.
The big picture is three-fold: 1) that military forces are funded and deployed by states (or organizations dominated by a single state), 2) that states often coincide with nations and 3) that nations generate emotions. In such a system conflict is inevitable.
@ Richard Guise
Hitler’s “Second Book” confirms your point.
See also Paul Colinvaux’s “Fates of Nations”.
However, other factors than popular emotion are responsible for war – the drive for food and space against rivals being the underlying drive.
I agree, many other factors may be the cause of, or trigger a war. I was always struck by the bizarre ly named war of Jenkins’ ear. The incident itself took place in 1731 when Spanish Customs guards severed the offending item, but the slow bunying iimproriety of the matter took until 1739 to be manufactured into a war over slaving rights, trade and colonies, before being subsumed into the war of Austrian Succession.
The approach is often to pick an excuse, any excuse. Sailing ships through territorial waters you regard as your own, the off the Crimea, or in the Black sea, followed by tit for tat live fire exercises off Ireland for example.