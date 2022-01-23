Baiting the Bear

With Russian troops massing on Ukraine’s eastern border, and in Belarus, in readiness for a possible invasion, it is not difficult to paint Vladimir Putin as the arch villain. His actions in recent years have done little to endear him to us in the West: poisoning opponents, closing down opposition parties and media, engaging in cyber warfare, oligarchic corruption, the invasion of Crimea, the orchestration of a separatist movement in Eastern Ukraine, and the shooting down (probably accidental) of a Malaysian airliner.

But in a Yale lecture entitled ‘How the United States created Vladmir Putin’, Vladimir Pozner, the veteran French-born American-raised Russian journalist, and media celebrity for his show ‘Pozner’ on primetime Russian television, gives us pause for thought. [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8X7Ng75e5gQ]

Pozner reminds us how, in 1989, with the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, America faced a historic choice regarding Russia. They could either bring it in from the cold and anchor it firmly in the West, by encouraging democracy (which Russia has never known) and instituting a Marshall-style plan; or they could seek to ensure that the Russian bear would never again threaten America’s position as the world’s only superpower – by insisting on German reunification, by isolating Russia, excluding it from consultation over international affairs (like NATO’s intervention in Yugoslavia), or from cooperation with the EU and NATO, and most importantly, by expanding NATO eastward. The latter road was taken.

The Russians, then the Soviets, only acceded to German reunification in 1990 because they were assured, both by the Americans and the Germans, that NATO would not be moving ‘one inch eastward’ (US Secretary of State James Baker). But move it has done, all the way to Russia’s Baltic state borders, with Ukraine and Belarus remaining the sole buffers. Pozner then poses the obvious question: ‘How would the United States react if Mexico, under radical new leadership, signed a modern-day Warsaw Pact with Russia, and started importing Russian military hardware?’ The answer, of course, is that they would not stand for it – any more than they did with the Cuban missile crisis in 1962. But what is forgotten, Pozner reminds us, is that the quid pro quo for the then Soviet Union removing its missiles from Cuba, only 90 miles off the coast of Florida, was that the United States would remove the nuclear missiles it had deployed in Turkey in 1961 on the Soviet border, which targeted Moscow. And why is this forgotten? Because President Kennedy asked for it not to be made public.

So why do we imagine Russia would tolerate NATO forces stationed on its border with the Ukraine?

Pozner warns us that mistrust of the West among Russians has never been greater, which is why Putin is so popular. Putin’s foreign policy, and its potentially catastrophic consequences, is the all-too-predictable response to Russia’s continuing humiliation. And this is why Putin, ultimately, is our creation.

For the West to insist on Ukraine’s democratic right to join NATO, and by extension countenance NATO forces, and missiles, being stationed in the Ukraine, on Russia’s border, is therefore the ultimate provocation at least to Russian eyes. You do not have to like Putin to recognise this fact.

So, why are we doing it?