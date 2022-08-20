Brexit Delusion Syndrome. A link between Britain leaving the EU and the overturning of Roe V Wade in the US ?

Remainer Refuseniks are still not prepared to emerge from the jungle over six years since the Referendum. Lt Hiroo Onada of the Imperial Japanese Army finally ‘surrendered’ in 1974, nearly 30 years after his government had capitulated to the Allies. He probably fancied a change of location having spent 29 years in the Philippine rainforest. I’m sure Remainiac last-ditchers will last longer even than that. Mind you, a secluded country estate near Chipping Norton is somewhat more bearable. You will have noticed how for them Brexit is solely responsible for every ill that besets our country: empty supermarket shelves, travel chaos, inflation – you name it, Brexit is to blame. Global events are not allowed to taint the purity of their thoughts.

But one new example of this surely takes the biscuit: Brexiteers and their ilk are responsible for the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, thereby curtailing abortion opportunities in America. Yes, you read that right. That left-liberal organ, the London Review of Books, recently published 15 large pages of reaction to the Supreme Court decision. Nearly 30 contributors offered their opinions. In the true tradition of the liberal commitment to diversity, all the contributors were women and all were of the view that the court’s judgment is ‘a very bad thing’. In an earlier, less tolerant age, we might identify these ladies as bluestockings; certainly, many of them are of genuinely intellectual and cultural standing.

The one that caught my eye most is the distinguished British historian Prof Linda Colley, who teaches at Princeton University. Apparently, the campaign to overthrow Roe .v Wade ‘shares points in common with the pursuit of Brexit. Both were spearheaded by activist and focused minorities, Bolsheviks of the right’, no less. ‘Opposition to Roe v. Wade came not just from conservative evangelicals, but also from those hungering’ for a godly, nostalgic America. ‘Many who cherish such notions – like many of those who supported Brexit hoping it would enhance prosperity and sovereignty – will be disappointed’. Er, that’s a really tenuous link between the two, isn’t it? Are we equating individual human life and motherhood with an anti-democratic political institution hellbent on expanding its power? Oh, apparently we are.

She’s not finished; According to the professor, ‘the parallels between Brexit and the politics of abortion have to do with government systems as well as people and ideas’. Gosh! The deeply anxious prof worries that, ‘it is hard to see how stability and a valid level of democracy are to be secured without, on the one side some measure of compromise between the UK and the EU, and on the other, some negotiated levels of secure access to abortion across the whole United States.’ In other words: democracy doesn’t work when the other side wins.

For good measure, Prof Colley ends with another dig at ‘the poor quality of the organisation and thought involved in the Brexit referendum’. That’s your fault, you bunch of knuckle-dragging rubes. Of course, the Remainers ran a just perfectly civilised and erudite campaign. Er, only they didn’t. Their campaign slogan might as well have been: ‘If you vote Brexit, WE’RE ALL GOING TO DIE!’ Oh – and they lost.

Anyway, now you know: Brexit is the source of all that is wrong with the world (or at least the liberal view of it). Such is their fantastically muddled thinking, there will still be some Remainiacs shouting that out from their jungle fastness 29 years from now.

