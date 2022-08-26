Conservative Fiscal Policy, the Venezuela Solution. Is Russia investing in the strikes?

Articles in the Autumn Edition of the magazine out next week.

Editorial. Two worse candidates for Prime Minster could not be imagined.

Mark Mantel. “Putting Beauty back in her Seat.”

Transgender Madness: Theodore Dalrymple wonders why gender dysphoria attracts so much attention as it affects only .005% of the population.

“On the National Death.” Myles Harris explains how the left has seized control of the merciless bureaucratic machine that is the NHS.

Craig Milne: How for lack of nuclear power the Greens may cause you to shiver, even to die this winter.

Daryl McCann: On why people smuggling matters, how Australia managed to halt it, but maybe is about to lose control of it again.

Percy Carlyle: How the Conservatives have scrapped marriage.

Being the 40th Anniversary Edition of the Salisbury Review, we publish a selection of articles from going back to 1992. Here are a few.

Roger Scruton. “The Conservative Conscience.” 2007

Enoch Powell on the EU. “A New Continental System.” 1992

Tristan Jones. “An encounter with Kim Philby.” 2007

Michael Wharton. “Colonel Sibthorpe.”2002

Merrie Cave. “Making mock of uniforms that guard you while you sleep.” 2016

Heather Ollerenshaw. “Rolling John.” 2018

Brian Ridley FRS. “Global Warming: Beyond Belief? 2018

Myles Harris. “Britain’s Second Betrayal of Poland” 2017