“Make Elizabeth the Last” Wokists have the abolition of the monarchy in their sights

This article was first published on the 7th of June 2022.

While the Queen (was) alive wokists (were) keeping mum, but as soon as she dies and Prince Charles ascends the throne they will demand he abdicates. Their charge? The Royal Family’s history of involvement in slavery from the Tudors until Abolition during which it is alleged the Crown made huge profits or licensed others to do so. Instead, the monarchy’s detractors will say, of wasting money on a coronation the royal estates should be sold and the money given to today’s descendants of slaves.

An accusation that your ancestors were involved in slavery is the modern equivalent of pointing the bone among the Australian Aborigines. There is no defence against it, you just have to crawl away and die.

The notion of blaming the monarchy for slavery may fall on fertile ground. Many children come out of school under the impression that the British invented slavery. No single country invented slavery. Slavery was once so universal that you may as well ask the entire world to pay reparations to everybody else. There are parts of Africa where it has still not being abolished and the history of slaving in Africa between Arabs and Africans is appalling.

The unique British contribution to slavery was to abolish it, a moral insight it gained before any other nation.

Wokists are not interested in moral insights. They want to get rid of the monarchy because it is the working class wants to keep it. For the latter a monarch is infinitely preferable to a middle class president who will only represent her fellow bourgeoisie, by further encouraging the NHS to be slowly bled to death by administrators, or backing a rental market so overburdened with regulations and regulators – the latest £10,000 green imposition on private landlords is a good example – that people are now sleeping in vans and backs of cars.

Overseas, the Commonwealth is in trouble. Most of the West Indian islands – their money grabbing rulers, not their people – want to become republics in exchange for cash from the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party. China needs harbours and missile silos to attack the soft belly of the United States in case of war. Dominica has already thrown herself into China’s arms.

Remainers see the monarchy as an obstacle to rejoining an EU ruled by the unelected leader Ursula Von Der Leyen and her successors. Leyen has that grey, second rateness of the super bureaucrat, a political ladle holder doling out the contents of the gigantic pork barrel that is the EU. But since we left Britain’s elites have been turned away with empty bowls. Read this mean-minded article by Polly Toynbee in the Guardian to see what is in the wind.

