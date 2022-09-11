Just because Charles talks to the trees will not make him a bad king

I quite like Charles, he is perhaps not the strongest of personalities, spoilt certainly and a sitting target for the Republicans but amiable. Attacking him from this and other conservative outlets because he is green is not a wise idea unless you want President Abbott in Buck House.
I talk to my trees too. Contemporary chemical studies show that trees talk to each other via microtubules in their roots. ‘It is talk that my be not as we know it Spock,’ but a forest is an integrated communications network, measuring the health of all its members and siphoning nutrients to those in need or diseased. How the Bonnington Jagworths laughed when they heard about Charles talking to plants.
- J. Bonington Jagworth — leader of the militant Motorists’ Liberation Front and defender of “the basic right of every motorist to drive as fast as he pleases, how he pleases and over what or whom he pleases”. Suspicious of his Marxist chief-of-staff Royston Cylinder but good friend of Rev John Goodwheel. Anticipated Jeremy Clarkson by three decades. Peter Simple character invented by Salisbury Review Writer Michael Wharton.
You may have noticed how few birds and insects there are in your garden in the last few years. 40% decline in species in UK. Why not a 4th, 5th, 6th runaway at Heathrow, a 20 lane motorway from London to Liverpool, and drones filling the skies ?
I don’t mind that he talks to the trees. I like my plants too, but that is irrelevant. I don’t like him because he’s philandering buffoon, who lacks almost every quality that made his mother so well-loved. She was reserved, intelligent, beautiful (when younger), had tremendous resolve in the face of hardships, understood the common people, and upheld the cultural institution in which she served, and she did so with dignity. And she never faulted, not once in over 70 years.
Charles is none of that.
I prefer William, and I wish she had the courage to bypass Charles, but
it is what it is. I will refrain from further insults, because I suppose now is the time to try and support a guy who has very few endearing qualities, but I will only support him because I oppose the woke neo marxists who are attempting to destroy English culture.
Spoilt? In his schooldays, naval service, endless charity efforts? Oh yes, a servant cleans his teeth for him, and a butler dips his “soldiers” in the best yoke of the breakfast egg selection. He has in reality a dressing valet, essential to his public appearance.
Like him or not, he is our King. He will prove a good one. He has to act on the advice of ministers henceforth, not vice versa, and IT IS OUR JOB – NOT HIS – TO GET THE RIGHT POLITICIANS IN THE AGE OF MASS MIGRATION AND CYBER DOMINATION, tempting dream as was the film “King Charles III” when he told the MPs to get lost, like his unsuccessful progenitor and Bernard Shaw’s King Magnus. We can hope that, as in Layamon’s “Brut”, an “Arthur” may yet come to rescue England in its final hour, the third name of our new Sovereign.