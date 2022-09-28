Who blew up the Baltic Gas Pipes?

There are three candidates for blowing up the Baltic gas pipes, yet both the BBC and ITV have singled out Russia as the culprit. It is hardly a considered view and demonstrates the incompetence of both channels when it comes to independent reporting.

There is an equal case against three suspects: Russia, the US (along with Britain) and Ukraine (with American help).

If there are other suspects only Russia shares with the other two the ability to place 100 kg of explosives at 50 metres to 500 metres depth. You need specialised submarines or fishing boats and underwater drones for that.

Curiously some early reports stated that this particular set of pipes were not carrying commercial gas. How can that be with gas from the fractured pipes now bubbling up to the surface? However, if Russia is pumping commercial gas through them she would hardly want to lose the revenue or the ability to turn it off and on as the war and politics dictates.

On the other hand it points strongly to the US or Ukraine. Now that the West is starting to buy (just) sufficient quantities of gas (and other energy supplies) from elsewhere this is the moment to show the Kremlin we will soon be about be able live entirely without their gas, and have the means to deprive them of all its income.

Blowing up Russia’s supply lines to the West is an excellent idea as soon as we have sufficient supplies to do without her gas, and totally crippling her economy makes even sounder sense.

Why are we shy of talking about it ?

