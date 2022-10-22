The Leadership Election. A vote to return to the EU?

It’s hard to know why the Tory establishment dislikes Johnson so much, he gave them an 80 seat majority, so what else did they want from a leader? Is it because he has a Turkish grandfather, too many wives, or he simply makes people smile?

Even better he gave the establishment Brexit in name only. We were promised control of our borders, and a bonfire of EU regulations. We were going to have free ports and be as rich as Singapore. None of that has happened. Immigration is at a historic high, with the EU laying siege to our borders in an attempt to cripple our trade until we rejoin the EU. Lots of Tories want to rejoin, to be ruled a President whose name we have never seen on a ballot paper.

So why the virulent hatred ? Why the scraping of the barrel to find some charge with which to get rid of him? Decorating his living room with gold wallpaper ? Holding parties in Downing street during lockdown ? Are supposed to believe that no civil service department ever shared a bottle of wine with its senior staff on a Friday night during lockdown; that not a single private company as much took a cup of tea with its directors at close of weekly business ? And what about the charge of Johnson rubber stamping the appointment of a groper to the House of Lords ? That would be the first groper, would it, to sit on those august benches?

Johnson is popular because he appears to be a rebel, an outsider, it does not really matter if he is or not, but we are now ruled by an establishment that does not tolerate even the appearance of dissent. Instead we are to be be ruled by an ex Goldman Sachs employee Sunak, an international banker, and let’s have no argument about it. His plan is to boost the economy with cheap foreign labour. Expect open door immigration.