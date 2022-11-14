Compel by law those who pay the highest rates to take in migrants

Illegal immigration will double next year, double again the next, and again the next, and keep on going, the only limit being the supply of rubber dinghies. So weak are the laws preventing young men posing as refugees from entering Britain, smugglers could even hire a redundant cross channel ferry and fill it with illegals and we would be bound to land them and put them on the five year waiting list for their bogus claims for asylum to be heard. Neither are the French keen on stopping migrants leaving France – they don’t want them – stopping them leaving is not in their interest. Anyhow, once a migrant is removed from a dinghy in Calais he is neither arrested or deported, there is no law against being a refugee in France, so he is free to try again. Mass illegal migration will continue until its secondary effect, the arrival of the boat peoples’ dependents, many hundreds of multiples of the original number who came by sea, they will come by air and sea quite legally, with all the proper papers, overwhelms us. Why do you think they are mainly young men in the dinghies? They have families, very big families.

Which brings us to the questions of how we are going to house these huge numbers. Hotels will not suffice and with hundreds of thousands of migrants flooding ashore private housing will be needed. This will force the government to bring in in legislation allowing local authorities to sequester rooms in low rent housing, hostels, shelters, disused buildings etc.

But sheltering refugees in third class accommodation gives the media a chance to criticise the government for being hard hearted, and by implication how they (the media) would do it better.

You can almost hear the chorus of righteous rage on the BBC. How cruel, how thoughtless !

Well here’s the latter’s chance to help. The Salisbury Review proposes legislation obliging those paying the highest rates in a borough, and are therefore most able to shoulder the burden of taking in migrants, of having rooms in their house sequestered by the local authority.

Unfortunately the government hasn’t got the guts of a dead sheep. If they had and started bringing such legislation down now, you would find the migrant “crisis” would rapidly fade into a distant memory.