Prescription for the Emergency treatment of the NHS

- An initial £10 upfront payment for visiting a GP or A & E, no payment for a return visit for the same complaint. Those on benefits to recoup costs from social security.
- People who contract to take their elderly relatives stranded in hospital to pay a maximum income tax rate of 10% as long as they keep them. They would be checked on by inspectors to see they complied. The penalties for neglect would be the severe, heavy fines and seizure of the property.
- Care workers to be a recognised profession – like nurses, physiotherapists etc – with ranks, uniforms, basic or higher training and uniforms. Pay to be always 15% above supermarket pay.
- A drive to train three paramedics for every junior doctor in training.
- A corps of volunteer car owners to take the less seriously but acutely ill to hospital.
- Doctors should not be able to retire and take their pensions before 65.
- Hospital administrators earning over £100,000 a year to take a 20% cut in pay
- Every A & E to have a desk to which patients or their relatives must show proof of residency, permission to remain or being privately insured. Proof of contact with HMRC (not necessarily paying), would be sufficient. The money recouped from this exercise would not, as it is now, be deducted from the hospital budget, a device presently used by health service bureaucrats to deter hospitals from spotting those cheating the system.
In the spirit of reparations for racist and environmental wrongdoing, a task force to reclaim costs of births to mothers from Ghana and Nigeria who just happened to be here on holiday at the time of delivery…