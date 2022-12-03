Foot in Mouth Disease at the Palace

If only Lady Susan Hussey had asked charity boss Ngozi Fulani, a Rastafarian whose parents came to Britain from the Caribbean, what her heritage was, she would have been on safe ground. Fulani identifies as being of African heritage, Caribbean descent, and British nationality. Unfortunately, Lady Susan uttered the forbidden, ‘Where are you really from’, and thereby revealed her white privilege, her unconscious assumption that people ‘of colour’ do not really belong in Britain.
Opinion has predictably divided into two camps: the one vilifying Lady Susan for her unconscious institutionalised racism, the other vilifying Ngozi Fulani for being a professional victim and ‘race baiter’. There is, apparently, no middle way. Yet perhaps neither woman was at fault.
Lady Susan intended no offence, merely expressing a genuine interested in Ngozi Fulani’s ‘heritage’ (which obviously was not indigenous to these islands – I use the term in its strict ethnographic sense); and, being unversed in critical race theory, expressed her curiosity in the first words that came to hand.
Ngozi Fulani, on the other hand, was right to be offended. Ngozi’s childhood experiences of growing up in London in the 1970s and being the butt of racism, of real colour prejudice, like being denied entry to a house where her friends were playing (her mother took her for a meal instead to make up for the disappointment), or her teacher recoiling in horror on accidentally brushing against her, have understandably left her bitter. Feeling rejected by white society, she took refuge in her Caribbean and African roots, immersing herself in Rastafarianism and Reggae, in African dance and drumming, and taking a Master’s in African Studies. It is hardly a surprise that any intimation that she does not really belong here re-opens all those wounds.
But what ensures Caribbean blacks of today do not really belong here, and perhaps never will, is not the racism endured by the Windrush generation, but the fashionable liberal orthodoxy of multiculture and diversity, spiced up with critical race theory.
Instead of seeking to integrate newcomers and minorities so that they might share the riches of the dominant culture, the common culture, the indigenous civilization, of these islands (as the Huguenots and Jews were integrated in their day); instead of building a society in which a man is judged ‘not by the colour of his skin, but by the content of his character’, as Martin Luther King once dreamed; we are tarred by the poison of identity politics.
The indigenous population sees their ancestral civilization denied, ‘deconstructed’, destroyed, in an orgy of self-loathing by a virtue-seeking liberal establishment, while Caribbean blacks are condemned to designer tribalism and forever excluded from the mainstream. Meanwhile, the semblance of inclusion achieved by positive discrimination, whereby blacks are selected for preferment, or paraded on television, for the colour of their skin, merely invites ridicule and resentment by the rest of the population – even though few dare voice this in public.
It is difficult to avoid concluding that the only safe way for whites to avoid causing offence to blacks versed in critical race theory and nursing a sense of historic victimhood (according to which all whites are loaded with ‘white privilege’ and unconsciously racist), and thereby getting themselves cancelled, is to avoid all contact. Lady Susan Hussey should have gone nowhere near Ngozi Fulani.
Keep clear, stay silent, and bide your time. This is the new colour bar.
Welcome to multicultural Britain.
The whinger formerly known as Marlene Headley is an inveterate liar, and there’s no reason to believe her stories about childhood persecution.
The name of the victim of TWFKA Marlene Headley’s vicious attack is Lady Hussey, not Lady Susan Hussey. You could perhaps call her “the victim formerly known as LSH”.
Immigration by large numbers of Huguenots and small numbers of Jews has been enormously beneficial to the UK. The assimilation of the Huguenots has been complete, the assimilation of Jews less so, but the presence of a small, law-abiding, distinctively Jewish enclave does us no harm. But immigration by vast numbers of Afro-Caribbeans and Mahometans has not been enormously beneficial, has done great harm, and ought to be reversed.
There SHOULD be “identity politics” – defending the racial, cultural and institutional identity of the indigenous, census-defined “White British” inside their own ancestral national homeland.
This whole affair stinks.
As Charles Moore points out in his Telegraph article today, there was nothing rude in Lady Susan Hussey, on seeing that Fulani had an African name (adopted, as it happens) and was dressed in African costume, inquiring from what part of Africa she came. Lady Susan will have travelled widely in Africa with the Queen and might have made a connection. What was surprising, and obviously flustered Lady Susan, was that Fulani ‘seemed to misunderstand lady Susan’s inquiry and tell her first that she was from her charity, Sistah Space, and then that Sistah Space is in Hackney’. Then as the encounter went downhill, the entire conversation was miraculously recorded and later appeared ‘in transcript’ in the media.
Funnily enough, Fulani is on record of accusing the Royal Family of institutional racism. Talk about a setup.
Ms X who looks “black”, adopts the Nigerian name Ngozi Fulani, dresses in African costume and explicitly identifies culturally with Africa instead of Britain, is asked about her geographical antecedents, and pretends to take offence, claiming that she felt violated, and launching an attack on England and its historic and necessarily “white” monarchy. There have been a few sensible, perceptive comments ranging from Gregory Hood on the “American Renaissance” website to the royalty critic A. N. Wilson and the ex-Marxist republican Mick Hume. Like the tandem Meghan nonsense in the US, the Ngozi provocation, with predictable plaudits from “The Guardian” and its television arm, has the hallmarks of a staged racket in the UK.