Where are you really from? Lady Hussey was right to ask

This week I was banned from Twitter – rather frustrating as I had a few things to say, vital issues local and national, lack of staff in Marks & Spencer, why can’t someone as distinguished a broadcaster Michael Buerk use ‘gave’ instead of ‘Gifted?’ Then there was Lady Hussey being sent into internal exile for a serious crime against the rules of woke for asking ‘African’ charity worker Ngozi Fulani about her family background.

My social-media crime was ‘Incitement to violence,’ ‘threat of harm against another,’ and ‘harassment,’ now pronounced, ‘Hah-rass-ment’ the same charge which has just seen rapper and ‘hip-hop artist’ Kanye West expelled from the platform after he posted images of swastikas and said the world was being controlled by Jews. I sent a tweet in reply to an attack by Bendor Grosvenor, Swiss TV personality on national pariah and social outcast, Lady Hussey. Along with hundreds of other tweeters he found her questions appalling and outrageous. I agreed, suggesting helpfully that her behaviour was so bad, she should, ‘At least be shot.’

Do not make a joke or attempt Swiftian irony with the Swiss, algorithms or to Twitter which is squarely American. I now stand condemned for ‘inciting violence’ against an elderly lady I was trying to support. I recently had a similar experience when I asked an African care-worker with a very strong accent, looking after an elderly neighbour, where he came from. I have been to various parts of Africa and have a genuine interest. He immediately got shirty and said, ‘Oxford’ emphatically. I was disappointed as there wasn’t going to be a conversation and wondered who had got at him, the source of his ‘group think’. Perhaps his defensive response originated in his NHS training. Several days on, newspapers and the BBC are still full of Lady Hussey’s verbal crime, no longer a mere ‘micro-aggression’ but seen as a major development in identifying Britain, and its royal family as endemically, institutionally racist, the worst crime anyone can now commit. Even the royal correspondent on Talk TV called monarchy as an institution is racist which has to change and adapt to the new zeitgeist.

The BBC has fully supported that line. Unlike some on Twitter, in discussion and interviews they haven’t questioned whether Ngozi Fulani, now outed as Marlene Headley whose family come from Barbados, just possibly had some kind of agenda herself. After all, she attended a Buck House reception after tweeting on March 10th 2021 that the royal family had ‘committed DV’ (domestic violence) against Megan and Harry. Others that although she claimed to have been standing by herself when ‘interrogated’ by Lady Hussey, mobile camera film shows her surrounded by people apparently enjoying herself socialising.

On the BBC Today program, December 2nd, the presenter, herself Asian, discussed the outrage and ended by asking, ‘Do you think that Leicester might go back to being the racist city it was in the 1960s?’ Was it once a, ‘racist city?’ news to me. As a child I had relatives there, ordinary people going about their ordinary business. I didn’t see any swastikas or hear any talk about race. My first job on a national paper was to interview Sue Townsend as she directed her first play about Adrian Mole in a local Leicester theatre. Her vastly popular books were based squarely in white working- class in that city. She was left-wing but I don’t remember white racism being mentioned as an issue. Like most British people the people of that ‘racist city’ just got on with their lives despite a new population arriving in their midst, around 30,000 between 1968 and 1978 including more than 20,000 suddenly displaced from Uganda in 1972. The local population took that on without complaint, despite concomitant reduction in housing and social services, and have gone on doing so, with a rise in the Asian population there of 6.4 per cent since 2011, to currently 43.4 per cent. There seem to be no prizes or even recognition of British tolerance, quite the opposite, with incidents like one conversation at a charity reception taken as an excuse to complacently slur a city and vilify and traduce British citizens.

There was a slight flicker of fairness during the Today program, when two African speakers, in kindly voices, tried to reason that the whole ugly debacle was not just down to outright British racism, but possibly to do with Lady Hussey’s age. They obviously didn’t know that it is now forbidden to suggest that older people might see things differently because they’d lived in a time before mass migration, because according to the new woke history of the UK, evident in BBC historical drama, the country was always multi-cultural and there was never any particular arrival of migrants.

Perhaps the African speakers, apart from being moderate and reasonable people, had a genuine affection for a Britain they can still remember, multi-cultural or not, which once had some self-assuredness, in marked contrast to our current tedious cringing and self-loathing. If Ngozi Fulani went to Buckingham Palace with an agenda to disrupt it certainly got spectacular results, not from her cleverness but through the hysterical weakness of white society and its institutions, allowing the ever-growing stick of ‘Race’ to beat its brains out, displaying a complete lack of self-assertion through humour, irony, or phlegmatic common sense; cultural characteristics which seem consigned to the distant past of a despised indigenous British culture.

My appeal against my sentence was rejected. @janekelly25 can only reappear on Twitter again if I remove the ‘offensive’ tweet. I haven’t done so yet – as it was a joke, and we need a lot more of those.