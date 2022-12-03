Will we have to give up our homes to the state to ease the housing and migrant crisis?

2/3rds of the population of London are now from an ethnic minority. The majority of British (whoever they are?) when asked their religion no longer say they are Christian. We have an Indian Prime minister and several senior cabinet posts are taken by MPs from ethnic minorities.

From the latest census

“In the year ending (YE) June 2022, long-term immigration into the UK was estimated at around 1.1 million. This is an estimated increas e of 435,000 compared with the YE June 2021 (628,000).

This was primarily driven by the immigration of non EU nationals, accounting for an estimated 66% of total immigration (704,000), an increase of 379,000 compared with the YE June 2021.”

Cultural attacks on the white majority are an almost daily staple of the news.

Roger Scruton talked about the danger of people being asked to ‘deteritorialise’ themselves in the face of mass immigration; give up their home and country for no benefit. He was right. Governments are taking their first steps in rationing and apportioning property to who they consider the most deserving. In Wales second home owners are to have their rates raised by 250% by April next year. It will not stop there. A Welsh government can raise the rates for second home owners to 300%. In time you can be sure the idea of levying similar increases on single home owners who don’t ‘fit’ the criteria of need will become more and more appealing.

Fantasy? In Ireland left wing MPs are calling for the Irish government to seize second, holiday homes and underused properties to house migrants who will be given priority over the native Irish. With echoes of reparations for property seized by white colonialists, it has great appeal. The idea will spread and become normal state policy in many European countries like income tax which when it was first mooted in Britain was seen only as a temporary measure. Now everybody in every western country is assessed and taxed on their income