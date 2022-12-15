The Real Immigration Gangs

Yesterday the 14th December, Suella Braverman, emphasised in the House of Commons the importance of, ‘breaking the business model of the people smugglers.’ She is in a long line of Home Secretaries who have been handing out this pap for years, yet you can be sure she knows who the real ‘gangs’ are. They are called immigration lawyers. Their business model is to spin immigrant appeals out (however threadbare and ludicrous) for as long as possible, for years and years if they can, taking millions of taxpayers money for it. It makes no difference if finally an appeal fails, the migrant, warned well ahead, vanishes into the black economy, paying no taxes but living on the benefits of people who do pay theirs, like you dear reader. Immigration law, drafted by lawyers for lawyers is the gift that keeps on giving – to lawyers.

Then there are the “gangs” (companies) who provide housing for migrants in return for millions of pounds of rent from you. Sunak’s plan to house migrants in disused holiday camps and empty barracks is to deny them that income, but it won’t work because the same companies will arrange contracts to feed and look after the migrants , contracts you can be sure, at prices no reasonable buyer would even thinking of paying. But then it is not ordinary money we are talking about here, but taxpayers’ (your) money. In Whitehall’s hands your money has about quarter the purchasing power it has in yours. When you buy say a cabbage in the shops it might cost you £1.50, Whitehall will pay £5.

We have become traffickers ourselves, paying for anybody who gets here to stay, paying for a roof over their head, the education of their children, health care and benefits and a few decades later meekly accepting their abuse of us as slavers, colonialists and oppressors.

Wake up people !