Ukraine: Resisting the Dark Ages: One of our contributors has just returned from Ukraine

Power infrastructure is fair game so long as targeted solely for military purpose, Additional Protocol 1, Article 2 (2) of the Geneva Convention (1949) tells us. And if one wants to play at Russian apologist, one need not telescope it down to just Iraq in 1991, Yugoslavia in 1999 or Iraq in 2003 as examples of where Western coalitions made use of this themselves (if you will, however, try to equalise, you’d better also come on up with equal criticism produced against these ‘battle tactics’ within Russia to parallel that which was produced within US / UK; and also provide evidence for the minimisation of destruction as per ICRC), one can simply bring one’s mind back to the Dark Ages and say: there’s nothing new here! they can’t get through into the castle, so they’ll keep lobbing, burning stuff inside and wait for the defenders to burn out. This in no way exhausts what Russians have done, do and will continue doing in this war, and though I’ve become convinced that it’s quite futile to expect anything beyond a 14th century mentality from Muscovites, I do admit it’s a reductive way of putting down what their boys are doing to my home. Pre-empting all the military experts’ smacking of the lips and call outs ‘just hold on a second! surely it’s a little more complex than that — they’re not bombing indiscriminately’, however, I’ll say this: it isn’t you that’s holding on.

And had they been allowed by NATO to do with bombs what they did with their hands in Bucha, Mariupol or the torture chambers of Kharkiv and Kherson, there would be far less debate on whether we should label Russia as a terror-state. If the notion of shelling electric power grids, stations and transformers seems fair play to you, because those inevitably support Ukraine’s ‘war sustaining’ efforts, try to portion out some of this rationale to consider what happens to the civilian populous once water isn’t running and the food begins to rot; once the sewage system overflows; once medical supplies, and heat and law and order all start to disappear; once you cannot call for help because every phone line’s dead. Struggling to imagine what would happen if you, a person living in the 21st century, were to be submerged into a full-scale, full-time blackout during Winter? Perhaps you will not need to. Plagues tend to spread if Dark Ages aren’t put in check.

“He hopes that this will force Zelia [Zelensky] to his terms, that people will rise up. There’s talk of a partition. Moscal’s now standing up in Belarus as well — border’s mined to f***, so difficult to cross — but he [the Russians] don’t need to cross in [yet], he just needs us stretched, on guard, so we can’t push back as we did. Meanwhile they’re bombing about in weekly intervals — why? ‘cause they’re running out of rockets, and our boys would take ‘em all down unless they shoot 70 to 80 minimum, all in one go, which, ‘course, gives a little window of prep time… point is, kiddo, this is all still flowers compared to what will be once Winter truly hits” my godfather said soon after the attack on November 23rd, before returning to the febrile online search for a petrol / diesel generator seeing as his ‘Chicken’s dying’. He, like every man that accepted the duty to provide, had to familiarise himself with the broader geopolitics as best he could to ‘try ’n predict’ what his children will come face-to-face with the next day. It wasn’t, howbeit, his self-taught military and political analysis that struck. It was the swiftness with which he then cut it off; it ceased to matter — to exist — for him, soon as the basic necessities for the continued existence of his loved ones were cut off.