Migration Watch Blog

The facts are there for everyone to see. Immigration has changed the country. In some parts, Britain has been transformed in just a few decades, picking up pace since the turn of the century. In historical terms, it has happened in little more than a blink of an eye. No surprise that the likes of the BBC and high-net-migration apologists, and even members of the government, have either welcomed the record figure, played it down by claiming exceptional circumstances or have simply ignored it. When our founder and president, Lord Green, asked the government in the House of Lords how they intended to meet their commitment to reduce net migration given it had climbed to over half a million in a year, they avoided a direct answer, focusing instead on illegal immigration. Lord Green went on to say, “……half a million immigrants in one year is truly extraordinary: more than the population of Manchester or Edinburgh….it is now clear that the Government’s points-based system has opened up nearly half of all full-time jobs to immigrant workers…..” And yet, the CBI has demanded a freer hand to bring in even more migrant labour. They are truly hooked on cheaper foreign labour, even as we learn that there are over five million registered for out-of-work benefits and millions more who are now economically inactive. The post-Brexit ‘points-based’ system has made it easier for people in 80% of the world’s countries to come here for jobs, and opened up 50% of all British jobs to foreign competition. All this in the name of ‘taking back control.’ See Lord Green’s full question to the government in the Lords here. No wonder that according to polling conducted by Professor Matthew Goodwin, 33% of Britain’s voters want a party that will campaign for lower immigration. Turning to illegal immigration, the inclement weather has led to a lull on the Channel this week. This week also saw the government setting out its strategy for tackling illegal immigration. We broadly welcome the plans to make it easier to deport those trying to game the system, and to reject those who come from safe countries and use Modern Slavery laws as a back door for economic migration. However, the longer it takes to have the right legislation in place or to implement existing legislation, the more attractive Britain will be, both for migrants and for the people smugglers.