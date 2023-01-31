Fifty Years On: Brexit Under Threat

Fifty years ago, Britain joined the EEC (European Economic Community). Much was made then and since by Europhiles, who claimed Britain should have joined much earlier, and by many others that by then we had joined much too late. Of course, Britain did try to join earlier, in 1961, not long after the EEC was formed in 1957. And then again in 1967. But France’s Charles de Gaulle was having none of it, rejecting both pleadings. He did not want another cockerel crowing in his farmyard.

There were many sound reasons – beyond the obvious ones of the woefully undemocratic implications of EEC membership – for Britain not to have joined from the get-go. This started in 1950, with the proto-EU being formed with the European Coal and Steel Community, the brainchild of the arch-federalist consummation of Robert Schumann and Jean Monnet. (The six members of this supposedly ‘economic’ pact – Belgium, France, West Germany, Italy, Luxembourg and the Netherlands – soon went onto to form the EEC.) At the time, the Korean War was the world’s new major conflict and international crisis. The costs of natural resources and minerals soared – as they always do in war time. But Britain was well placed to weather the storm, as its Commonwealth network kept the country well-supplied at reasonable prices.

Europe was also suffering from huge political instability after the war. France had four presidents in just one year (1946); Italy was not much better. Both had powerful communist parties seemingly poised to take power. In Germany, fears of revanchism remained strong. By comparison, Britain was a model of constancy.

But joining the EEC in 1973 made even less sense. By that time, Europe’s golden period of economic growth (after the obviously painfully low starting point in 1945) was over. This was especially true of France, which revelled in its hallowed trentes glorieuses of growth and prosperity during this time. It took an ignorant establishment of economically illiterate politicians and misty-eyed Europhiles to drag Britain into the EEC in 1973, under the insidious and deeply dishonest leadership of Edward Heath. Rarely has the Tory Party more readily lived up to its reputation as the Stupid Party. And for those who doubt Heath’s mendacity, one can find it chronicled even in the writings of the hardline pro-EU lobby. M’lord Christopher Tugendhat, Tory grandee and erstwhile vice-president of the European Commission, admits in his book from last year, The Worm in the Apple: A History of the Conservative Party and Europe from Churchill to Cameron, that Heath refused ‘to be frank with the British people’ – to put it very mildly from an admirer of Heath. The 1975 referendum to stay in the EEC met with the usual establishment herd mentality, fooling the electorate with lies and a campaign budget some ten times the size of the leavers’. Even though the Tories were put of power by then, only five of their MPs voted against EEC membership, including the admirable Sir Richard Body and Teddy Taylor.

The Tories took us into Europe and the Tories under Major took us even deeper in. But they also took us out. (Well, most of the way, if not all). Can they be trusted to keep us out and to cut the last mooring lines between us and the EU – the binding ties of the NI Protocol? It’s looking doubtful. The dangers are real and will be explored in another blog.