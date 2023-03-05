Rishi Sunak’s plan to allow even more illegal migrants to come here and settle.

What a joke! There is only one solution to illegal immigration, get rid of the people smugglers. Who are they? The Home Office Immigration Department.

Under Home Office (unspoken but universally applied) rules, an illegal migrant, or any migrant for that matter, does not need permission to settle here and conduct a business or enjoy free health care, housing, and education for their children, as well as social security. All they have to do is to set foot on the beach at Dover, pick up a mobile phone and an immigration lawyer’s telephone number from a charity, then vanish. Getting a set of false papers is as easy as buying a book of stamps at the post office. Taxes? Illegal migrants don’t pay taxes, you pay them. Rishi Sunak’s plans won’t make a whit of difference, he is just the Prime Minister, the nominal head of a useless government. It’s Home Office Rules ok?

Immigrant health care? Hospitals and GP practices are specifically forbidden to ask for credentials, although many do if they have a bit of sand. But it never comes to anybody being refused as the DHSS has ruled that as long as you were born on this planet, if you can get here, medical care is free.

There are a few exceptions. If you are white, middle class, honest, wealthy, and a possible asset to the UK, you will be charged huge sums of money for a visa that can sometimes take years to obtain. Some are made to pay indemnities in case they get ill while here. You will be badgered endlessly for forms, certificates, and proofs of this and that. Why? White people cannot claim they are being refused entry on the grounds of race, it’s quite safe to talk to them in person and they don’t have belligerent lawyers at hand encouraging them to break the law. Nor do they have government-funded refugee charities on hand to plead their case on TV.

.