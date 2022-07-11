Boris Johnson’s removal is a national disaster. He was the only politician capable of keeping up Europe wide military support for Ukraine – already lagging – which if it is conquered will bring us close to World War 3. Why was he dismissed ? For having a gay groper as a deputy chief whip and sipping a glass of wine and a slice of cake with his staff at No 10 during lockdown? I think not. If I recall parties were going on all over the country at lockdown, from that intimate dinner for two up the road, those raves in private cellars, to that Friday ‘boardroom’ meeting plus decanter in big companies.

The real reason for his fall was, “Boris out Brexit out,” coined by that bitter old man, Michael Heseltine.

The white working-classes elected Boris because he promised Brexit done meant putting a stop to immigration, which for them has been a disaster. On hearing this our bourgeois class; property owners, civil servants, lawyers, rentiers, sinecurists, regulators, the BBC, set out to destroy him. As far as they are concerned the white working-classes are much too expensive to employ, and are good at making trouble (Rail Strike) if they they think they are being cheated or short changed. Why pay Joan Brown £15 an hour to clean your house when Petra will do it for £8 and Fatima for as little as £5 ? The white working-classes needed to be stripped of their vote. After all it’s not really their country anymore, it belong to the propertied classes, the mega- rich, the jet set, the international banking system.

Because you can’t stop a particular class voting the answer is to stop everybody voting. The perfect way to do this is to rejoin the EU whose rubber stamp parliament has no say in anything except perhaps the number of Gay Pedestrian Crossings in Krakow. When did you ever vote for an EU President or a high official? No member of the public elected Ursula von der Leyen, she just rose out of that corrupt preferment swamp which is the EU. All the great offices of the EU are private stitch ups.

The leading contender for PM Rishi Sunak claims he is not a remainer? He says he has always voted against staying in the EU but he has EU like monetary habits. And if he is not a member of the international banking system who is? All bankers are remainers at heart. Since 2020 he has inflated the currency like a used condom: £30 billion here, £90 billion there, billions more here, billions more there, with a wife who paid taxes on her billions overseas until the Daily Mail got on to her. In the last three years he has injected the pound with the lethal long acting toxin of inflation. It’s still alive, it still buys things, but by 2025 the US dollar will begin to appear in our shop tills.

If not Sunak the pound poisoner, who have we got? A row of political furniture stumblers, a line-up of John Majors, that grey pro EU prime minister who never was.

Turning closer to Boris’s family. Is Carrie Johnson a secret remainer? Did she play any part in this ? Boris was literally in bed with the daughter of a left wing royal family. Carrie Johnson’s father co-founded the left-wing Independent Newspaper, her mother works for it as a media layer. Her grandfather was John Beavan the founder of a famous socialist newspaper The Herald.

I doubt that the decoration of the Downing St flat was entirely Carrie’s idea, and if it was she would have had assurances from Whitehall that is was ok to go ahead, the latter knowing it would cause big trouble later.Apart from Wallpaper Gate the sacking of Dominic Cummings was a master stroke in the long road back to Brussels by the Civil Service. Cummings was onto Whitehall, a remainer organisation par excellence, and the stirring up of trouble by the mandarins between him and Carrie must must have started as soon as she took up residence in No 10. With Cummings gone any hope of controlling immigration was finished.

If that were not enough as soon as Boris led the call to other European nations to start exporting arms to the Ukraine, Moscow set its sights on him. Moscow gold does not necessarily mean money, these days it is a crude and rather outdated way of influencing public opinion. Power is more interesting to the corrupt. A neatly sewn account of a forgotten sexual scandal, an indiscreet remark about race ten years ago, the promise of promotion to a journalist seemingly from a source untainted by any foreign influence often does the trick. An Ian Fleming fantasy? No. Clausewitz said war was diplomacy carried on by other means, today’s wars are fought on TV irrespective of what is going on the battlefield. The defeat of Boris may mean the taking of Kviv. It’s all a matter of opinion. How wrong could public opinion be over Boris ? Now the paying will start.