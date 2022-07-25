Britain’s managed decline continues under the Tories

I’m not bothered who wins the Tory leadership race. It’s totally irrelevant to the governance of the United Kingdom. Whether it’s Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss, the end-result shall be identical, for both are entirely the same. There’s no meaningful difference at all between them.

Whomever happens to triumph, to climb the greasy pole and perch on top of it for several years until the inevitable fall and impalement, is irrelevant. Great Britain will remain in its devastating and forlorn decline. Vacuity of the kind Liz Truss vomits, such as ‘this country’s best days are ahead of us,’ won’t make a difference to our morale either. Does she not realise Britain was, for the best part of two centuries, the world’s most dominant and powerful nation? With the largest empire ever assembled, marching towards literary, political, social and scientific enlightenment? Is that something we’re approaching again? Well, no. That all ended more than a century ago. Instead, since 1918, we haven’t aspired to become anything more than that United States’ tiresome dog, yapping on the side-lines at other countries who we say we don’t like. And that, too, isn’t going to change. So what is going to be unleased?

Actually, I would ask: what is it that’s even being offered by these two candidates? The truth is, I’m not really sure. Something about the economy, I believe, and how they will solve the economic crisis that they both created. It’s risible, isn’t it. Rishsi Sunak: the highly intelligent candidate, capable of mending the economy. Or perhaps the man who picked up a Ming vase, slammed it onto a granite floor, and tells us how he’s the man to put it back together. You’d think we would politely tell him that we’ll find someone else for the task, just for principle’s sake. Or the highly conservative Liz Truss, who wished to abolish the monarchy – something which she never renounced before this leadership election – and no doubt a conviction that remains.

It all makes one wonder whether we’re being taken for fools once again. Of course, the Conservatives will no doubt be forced to form a coalition at the next election. But with whom one cannot say. The Labour party and the Lib Dems are simply too far ensconced in clown world to win: almost all of their policies are an anathema to the British public. Therefore, we ought to consider what we should be animating ourselves with. There seems to be three fundamental problems plaguing the country as it currently stands – excluding the economy, education, the legal system and the NHS.

The first, is that of a Covid-mindset – meaning being all too ready to bend over backwards to governmental Diktat. Last week demonstrated this phenomenon; some sunshine had the entire nation cowering under their beds, no doubt demanding an anti-sun vaccine, and hoping they were not going to catch fire. Everyone begged the government to tell them what to do. This attitude is simply not conducive to a free and responsible society. Any conservative ought to take note of that. To avoid being caught up in the recession tornado, people have to be warned that they shall not be rewarded for hebetude and indolence. And that the government is not there to order them around – not in a country worth living in at least. A message of personal responsibility would radiate above everything. A political slogan of ‘Sort yourself out’ would undoubtedly be victorious, for the United Kingdom is not a nation of natural loafers, nor should it become so.

The second is that constitutional reform. One of the most portentous yet unaddressed issues right now is the looming prospect of another Blair-era reformation, albeit slightly less clandestine. Both Labour and the Lib Dems are planning to abolish the First-Past-the-Post system in favour of proportional representation – something that would be suicidal for the Conservative party. So why hasn’t it been address? One would expect the Tories to be on a mission to conserve the system that keeps them afloat. Yet, one is met only with silence on the matter. In fact, this is a subject that Brexit opened up, but no one sought to seize the opportunity then. To campaign in favour of the post-1689 constitution rather than something rushed through by the most moronic left-wing political parties is worth undertaking. Have you seen Emily Thornberry, Angela Rayner and David Lammy? Does the Conservative party want them to have a say in a new constitution? Because I can’t imagine deliberations between those three reading like the Federalist Papers. I can’t remember Alexander Hamilton referring to James Maddison as ‘scum’. Perhaps I missed it. But that is the genuine danger we’re dealing with.

Thirdly, and most importantly, is that of the immigration question. Last year, more than ONE MILLION people moved to the UK. Anyone, whether left or right, would agree that that is simply too many people. There’s unanimity on that. What’s significant about that is the number of Rishi Sunaks will certainly decline when so many people are arriving. Thus, to have aspirational immigration and, indeed, to have success stories, there cannot be more than a million people coming each year. It’s impossible to support such a level. Moreover, it completely abandons the inspired and ambitious; you cannot be ‘unleashing Britain’s potential’ yet burden the country’s younger generations with a dismal future of problematical infrastructure, unaffordable housing, and terrible health and care, paid for with enormous and tyrannical taxes. It’s the big issue, yet once again was left out – perhaps because they do not wish the public to know the extent of it. However, if one dealt with immigration and identity for the first time and made it the first talking point on their manifesto, Downing Street would be theirs.

We need to forget about the next two years in terms of leadership: the real task is to be vociferous in demanding personal responsibility, constitutional conservation, and immigration control. Yet, these will not be addressed by the Tories any time soon, and especially by Sunak and Truss; instead, we must create the alternative candidates who will.