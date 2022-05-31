Don’t tell Putin but the tank is as useful as a suit of medieval armour

Tanks were born prematurely in November 1916 at Cambrai, when General

Haig needed a victory and insisted on an induced birth. They were at

once copied by the Germans and had no decisive success before

Ludendorff’s ‘black day of the German Army’ in August 1918. Tanks

were then held to be inseparable from the future of land warfare and

remained so until the present day and the Russo-Ukrainian war. The

authoritative, formidably-informed article by Lewis Page, ‘UKRAINE

BLOWS UP THE TANK SUPREMACY MYTH’ (Telegraph, 29 May) signals the end

of the tank’s place in the official belief system.

This has been obvious to the layman for a while. I wrote lately in

the New English Review that ‘the tank is an archaic weapon, not much

use save to cow an impressionable populace.’ Its glory days were in

WWII. Guderian’s tanks swept through France, defeating among others

the tanks under De Gaulle’s command at Laon and pausing only to fill

up at petrol stations. In November 1941, Guderian could see the

Kremlin skyline at the peak of his advance. At Kursk the two great

tank armies battered each other like mastodons on the road to

Prokhorovka.

After the war, the tank had a confirmed place in

military thinking. It was enshrined in staff college doctrine and

lectures. More, it was buttressed by the interests of the services

right up to today’s conventional thought. The Air Force wanted fast

manned jets as the best way of contesting air space. The Army had a

romantic devotion to heavily armoured forces, hence the telling charge

‘The Russian Army is what the British Army wants to be.’ All factions

came together in the military-industrial complex, and the procurement

culture. All interests approved of better tanks and better anti-tank

devices.

But a shadow no bigger than a man’s hand, or a boy’s, had fallen long

ago over the might of tanks. In April 1945 a youth from the Hitler

Jugend had taken out a Soviet T-34 in the Berlin suburbs. He did this

with a handheld panzerfaust, a feat for which he was decorated by

Hitler in his last investiture. No one then thought that the future

would belong to the panzerfaust rather than the tank. But in 2022 a

young Ukrainian soldier destroyed a Russian tank with a British NLAW

(Next generation Light Anti-armour Weapon), a greatly-developed

descendant of the panzerfaust. The work of tank-busting could be left

to drones, cheaper, effective, life-preserving for the controllers.

Tanks have now been humiliated before the eyes of the world. For days

on end, TV viewers have gaped on the spectacle of the largest and

longest traffic jam in military history. They were, I take it, the

same tanks–one tank looks very much like another–and remained

immobile, or immobilized, while the war went on without them. The

most telling moment in Lewis Page’s article came from a recent head of

the Army, who said ‘You have to have a proper army, Lewis.’ He meant

one well furnished with tanks, like the Russian.

The tank will remain a display item in museums, and in some public

places. I have seen in Istanbul, placed as public statuary, an old

rail engine, twin to the one blown up by Lawrence. The same fate

awaits the tank.

