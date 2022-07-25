Immigration Truss V Sunak. Except for the law abiding, we have no borders.

Under Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak immigration will continue to rise, until eventually it overwhelms our country’s services. Why? As soon as somebody sets foot on British soil, however ludicrous their story, however bogus their papers, even without any papers, their chances of being deported are vanishingly small. Except for the law abiding, we have no borders. Our corrupt legal profession sees to that.

The solution is obvious for Channel migrants. Our border force vessels on stopping a migrant raft in the Channel should tow it back to France, disembark the migrants on a beach and take the empty raft back to England and dispose of it for charitable purposes. Is anybody seriously suggesting the French are going to fire on a British Border Force vessel, or try to board it ? They are France’s migrants not ours, we are merely returning them to their owners.

The alternative policy which we have been pursuing ever since Tony Blair opened the doors to the world goes like this:

In 2000 I attended an immigration hearing, one of many I went to, for a study I wrote for Civitas called, ‘Tomorrow is Another Country.”

One appellant claimed he escaped from a maximum security jail in Kenya dressed as nurse, hitched a ride to Nairobi Airport and took a plane to London. He was unable to explain how he came by a nurse’s uniform in jail, where he got the money for a plane ticket and why nobody at the check-in desk in Nairobi thought it strange that a man dressed in a nurse’s uniform without luggage was getting on a plane to London or thought to detain him.

The tribunal listened politely and turned his appeal down. It then rose and everybody, including the appellant, left. The latter no doubt to a fresh address where he could not be traced. Even if he had been, my experience of immigration appeals were that they were a sort of expensive running legal joke, however many times he came back to the court, unless he was exceptionally unlucky, exceptionally stupid, or ran out of lawyers, he would never be detained or deported.

Nothing has changed in the 22 years since.