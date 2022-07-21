ITN and BBC join hands with Sunak to take us back into the EU

Readers should abandon watching ITV News. This evening ( 20.7.22 ) the newsreader questioned why a predominately white Conservative Party membership should decide who will be the next prime minister.

Why was this unpleasant question fed into the little microphone behind the announcer’s right ear ? ITV’s bosses are frightened their plan – along with the BBC – to take Britain back into the EU might be obstructed by white Liz Truss, especially when so much big money and carefully staged news has gone into getting ex Goldman Sachs banker Rishi Sunak into Downing Street. Remember what Rolling Stone Magazine wrote about Goldman Sachs ?

“The first thing you need to know about Goldman Sachs is that it’s everywhere. The world’s most powerful investment bank is a great vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity, relentlessly jamming its blood funnel into anything that smells like money.”

Multimillionaire Sunak says he voted for Brexit. He may have done, but it’s hard to believe an international banker would be in favour of a Brexit Britain beyond the clutches of the global money machine. But then Sunak is an opportunist who will vote for anything that will hand him the levers of power. If he becomes Prime Minister re-entry can easily be arranged. It might not look like re-entry, but it will be and many people will fall for it.

Where will the levers of power be five years hence? The EU is a step toward a global government of money, the World Economic Forum which already has its hands on the media, whose unelected members regard the idea that somebody as ignorant as the general public should have a say in their own future is a very, dangerous joke. What will replace democracy? The following is a list of ‘WEF puppets’ (World Economic Forum aspirants ) lining up to take over.

Don’t be fooled therefore by organisations like ITN. They don’t report news, they serve it up in doses shaped to make you the public change its mind. Don’t be surprised for example at some scandal being suddenly revealed about Liz Truss just before the Conservative Party votes on who will be the next Prime Minister.

Look how easily they stole Boris Johnson from right under your nose.

Look how easily they will put their man Sunak in his place.

Myles Harris is the editor of the Salisbury Review