James Monkton’s article hit a nerve

Dear Editor,

The more I watch what’s unfolding across Europe (and here at home) the more it feels like we’re all part of a strange theatre where the word “democracy” is repeated endlessly, while the actual practice of it is quietly being hollowed out.

Brexit was a turning point. The people gave a clear answer, and what followed was years of stalling, spin, and legal manoeuvring — not from fringe actors, but from the very institutions meant to uphold the vote. And as Monkton outlines, the EU has only doubled down on this model abroad: meddling in elections, supporting the banning of candidates, and openly backing attempts to overturn democratic outcomes when they don’t go the “correct” way.

What’s perhaps most frustrating, though, is that many people who genuinely believe in democracy still defend these institutions — as if they just need a little reform, or better leaders, or clearer communication. But at some point, we have to face the reality: this isn’t just a few bad decisions or one-off power grabs. It’s systemic. These aren’t democratic structures that are occasionally getting it wrong — they are behaving exactly as they were designed to, protecting themselves first and foremost.

And yet the public, even the well-meaning, keep playing along. We keep voting, hoping, assuming that participation alone keeps democracy alive. But if the results don’t stick — if they’re endlessly challenged, diluted, or undone — then what exactly are we participating in?

The irony is that those who most believe in democracy may be helping prop up institutions that have quietly abandoned it. That’s not an easy thing to admit, but if we want to have any hope of reclaiming democratic life, we have to stop pretending we still live in one — at least where it counts.

Samuel Lyffe

