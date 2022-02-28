Russia will win?

It’s worrying to witness the EU, the BBC and Wokery piling in as defenders of the Ukraine. The EU, the BBC and Wokery do not believe in democracy, free speech, or the rule of law. They believe in power, much as the Russians do, which is why the EU disguises the fact that its citizens have only a sham voting system similar to the Russians. Who for instance elected the shambling, incoherent EU representative for foreign affairs seen on TV? Nobody. When we were in the EU did you ever mark your cross against the name Ursula von der Leyen ?

Therefore it would be unwise to pay any attention to most western reporting coming out of the Ukraine. Reading between the footage however there are glimpses of what might be reality.

Viewers were recently shown footage of a group of some 30 or 40 Ukrainian people standing under a bridge watching a Russian tank about 300 meters down the road. After three or four minutes the tank turned around and drove off.

What could this mean ?

The tank crew did not want to shoot at civilians. They had been ordered not to. They were not intending to drive any further. They were looking for enemy tanks to shoot at and finding none drive off. The Russian ambassador was not lying when he said this morning (Monday 28th Feb) his army had been detailed not to hit civilian targets.

In addition

The lights are still on in most cities because the Russians have not turned them off. The low numbers of civilian deaths (102 in 5 days according to UNCR observers in the country) means war has not really begun.

It looks as if the Russians are holding back, possibly fearing a PR disaster, both East and West if they were to flatten Kiev. They only have to wait. They have complete air superiority otherwise they would not park their vehicles in the open air in a 3 mile column. Waiting for what ? The Ukrainians to run out of ammunition.

The EU, the US and the UK are supplying weapons to the Ukrainians. Which means that if they were ever to reach a level that the Russians thought was prolonging the war, Putin would have to make a choice. Flatten Kiev, make a cross border attack either through Poland or Moldavia (or on possibly a Baltic state, like Lithuania) or use a low yield nuclear weapon on a target within the EU – the latter the Dr Strangelove option is unlikely.

Would the EU go to war? Russian soldiers could be on the Rhine in 48 hours. Would EU citizens give up their comfortable lives for war ? Is NATO equipped to do so? No to either.

Russia will gain Ukraine, the breadbasket of the world, solve their 14 year war in the Eastern Ukraine and have Lithuania for afters.

