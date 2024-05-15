“This discovery of yours [the advent of the written word] will create forgetfulness in the learner’s souls. They will not use their memories; they will trust to the external written characters and not remember of themselves.”

In “Phaedrus,” by Plato (c 370 BC)

From time immemorial, the self-appointed prognosticators of the world have greeted each innovation and technological advancement with grave warnings of doom. The written word, the printing press, the locomotive, the telegraph, the personal computer – the list goes on and on all were harbingers of cultural impoverishment, the loss of jobs, the corruption of this or that element of society, or even the end of civilization itself.

Does the advent of Artificial Intelligence portend the same effusion of fear-of-nothing? Or is there something different about this new technology and its implications for mankind that should genuinely concern us and put us on alert?

If you’ve looked at AI-generated “art” (which is created by a few sentences of text input by a human user), it can at first beguile with sensuous atmosphere, richly saturated palette and exceptional level of detail. But it quickly grows vapid and fails to cohere under further examination. It seems to consist of half-remembered visual elements created by different hands (ie the past work of human artists), imperfectly cobbled together in a way that is ultimately not persuasive, and even perverse. Once you look at the details – four-fingered hands, two-legged furniture, plants without stems that emerge from walls, windows and architectural supports that confuse structure with embellishment – one realizes that this AI-created off-kilter simulacrum could not exist in the real world. Meghan Houser writes that AI creations are “a Cubist portrait of the things we have already said and made, that by combining our facets becomes either passing or passing strange”.

But there is something more insidious going on when AI image generators like Gemini refuse to populate images with white men. The Washington Examiner reports that in several notable instances earlier this year, white men were nowhere to be found when the generator was asked to envision the American Founding Fathers and even presented Nazis as historically diverse (Google understandably apologized for the latter instance, but curiously, not the former). In February, Elon Musk publicly posted his criticism of Gemini AI on X, along with an appeal to a high-ranking Google executive to correct the problem. He expressed his doubts that “Google’s woke bureaucratic blob would *allow* him to fix it. Unless those who caused this are exited from Google, nothing will change, except to make the bias less obvious and more pernicious.”

Aside from replicating real-world leftist biases, I believe that where AI represents the greatest and most immediate challenge is in the shaping of human thought and expression. Already, high school and university students query AI tools like ChatGPT to help them write term papers, theses and even graduate dissertations. Journalists use them to flesh out their stories and (ostensibly) polish their prose. Barristers use AI to fill out their examples of case law to substantiate their arguments for courtroom presentation. And AI has found its way into the workforce to streamline the process of research. No more need to use Google to trawl through hundreds and even thousands of individual listings to hone information into insight. Let the machine do it, even if the exact choice of words, tone and bias are not yours. What will be the outcome as we see more and more AI-generated content? As neuroscientist and writer Erik Hoel notes in his Intrinsic Perspective blog, “Given that even prestigious outlets like The Guardian refuse to put any clear limits on their use of AI, if you notice odd turns of phrase or low-quality articles, the likelihood that they’re written by an AI, or with AI-assistance, is now high.” He goes on to say that the Internet will be collateral damage in the rise of Artificial Intelligence: “Now that generative AI has dropped the cost of producing bullshit to near zero, we see clearly the future of the Internet: a garbage dump.” Not only are the jobs of content creators on the line, our culture will be degraded by the exponential proliferation of substandard work, beyond what human writers lacking even a modicum of talent are able to produce on their own. And in such a scenario, are we training AI, or is AI training us in what we should believe and how we should express ourselves, down to the exact words that will represent us (if we let them do our thinking for us)?

Bias in AI-generated copy content rivals what has been found on the image generation side. To cite just one example

Peter Hanson, a Fox News staffer, reported on X that “Google’s Gemini invented fake negative reviews about my 2020 book about Google’s left-wing bias,” and attributed them to living conservative authors.

On the international front, because AI engines are fed primarily by the large language databases created in English-speaking countries that dominate the Internet (especially the United States), “what we’ll start to see more of is American values and American political perspectives being integrated into these types of tools in ways that might not fit for other parts of the world,” says Christopher Wylie, a data consultant and writer. We’ve already seen how malign cultural trends often have their beginnings in the US before being exported to Europe. Are we witnessing the start of a sort of data-colonialism that is unavoidably inherent in AI tools? Agreeing with Wylie that “You can never create a neutral tool because there’s no such thing as a neutral data set on the nature of evil, say, or which political philosophy is more correct or less correct,” might we at least expect AI to provide both sides of a question in a balanced way and with equal depth when asked a contentious question? As we’ll see below, that’s not the case at this point in time (May 2024).

What follows is a transcript of my brief conversations with ChatGPT, an AI engine created by Open AI that is now in version 3.5. It’s worth noting that Microsoft has a 49% stake in OpenAI. (You can visit ChatGPT online at: https://chatgpt.com/ and conduct your own testing – it’s free and you don’t need to sign up to do so.)

This transcript represents something of a cautionary tale of what we may currently expect from artificial intelligence. The operative word would seem to be “artificial”. There is little that feels natural about the exchanges – the language is sometimes stilted, and the logic often contorted. To divert attention from the actual bias present in the initial replies, ChatGPT ties itself in knots in an attempt to seem to cover all bases and views in follow-up questions. But note always the real bias in the weight given the elite “consensus” view vs in the cursory mention of alternate perspectives. ChatGPT also often plays fast and loose with the actual science underlying a question. To be fair, ChatGPT often makes perfectly sensible statements on issues that are not contentious.

The Risk and Promise of AI

Me:

Please write a sonnet about the wonders that artificial intelligence may produce, but also the potential risks to mankind.

ChatGPT:

Amidst the circuits’ dance, a marvel lies,

Where silicon minds weave wonders, new and grand.

Through realms of data, where knowledge never dies,

AI’s hand guides us with its unseen hand.

With algorithms swift, it sifts through streams,

Of information vast, in patterns clear.

In fields of science, it unveils new dreams,

And aids humanity in its frontier.

Yet with these wonders, dangers do arise,

As AI’s power grows, so too does fear.

For in its realm, where intelligence lies,

Lurk risks that mankind must be ever near.

Oh, may we tread with caution, hand in hand,

Embrace AI’s gifts, yet heed its demand.

Me:

What does this line mean? “Embrace AI’s gifts, yet heed its demand?”

ChatGPT:

The line “Embrace AI’s gifts, yet heed its demand” suggests a balanced approach to interacting with artificial intelligence (AI).

To “embrace AI’s gifts” means to acknowledge and appreciate the benefits and advancements that AI technology can bring to society, such as improved efficiency, productivity, and innovation in various fields including healthcare, education, and industry.

However, the phrase “heed its demand” serves as a cautionary reminder to be mindful of the potential risks and consequences associated with the widespread adoption and reliance on AI. It suggests that while we embrace the benefits of AI, we must also be vigilant and attentive to its ethical considerations, responsible use, and the potential impact on individuals, communities, and society as a whole.

In essence, the line encourages a balanced and thoughtful approach to harnessing the potential of AI while also being mindful of its limitations and potential risks, emphasizing the importance of responsible development, deployment, and governance of AI technologies.

Me:

I thought that by “heed its demand” that you meant heed AI’s demands on man.

ChatGPT:

Ah, I see the interpretation now. Indeed, “heed its demand” could be interpreted as referring to the demands or implications that AI technology might impose on humanity. In this sense, it suggests that while we embrace the benefits and capabilities of AI, we must also be cautious and mindful of the potential consequences and ethical considerations that arise from its use.

These demands could include issues such as privacy concerns, job displacement, algorithmic bias, and the potential for AI systems to surpass human control or understanding. By “heeding its demand,” we acknowledge the responsibility to address these challenges and ensure that AI technology is developed and deployed in a manner that prioritizes the well-being and interests of humanity.

Thank you for pointing out the alternate interpretation! It underscores the complexity and nuance of navigating the relationship between humans and AI.

Me

The word “lurk” suggests will and malevolence. Would you consider AI potentially willful and malevolent?

ChatGPT

The term “lurk” does carry connotations of hidden or potential threat, but it doesn’t necessarily imply willfulness or malevolence on the part of AI. In the context of the poem, “lurk risks” refers more broadly to the potential dangers or negative consequences associated with AI technology, which may arise from factors such as unintended outcomes, biases in algorithms, or misuse by humans.

AI systems themselves do not possess will or intentionality in the same way that sentient beings do. They operate based on programmed algorithms and rules, without consciousness or subjective experience. Any perceived malevolence or harmful behavior stemming from AI would likely result from factors such as flawed programming, biased data, or unethical use by humans rather than inherent willfulness on the part of the AI.

That said, discussions about the potential risks and ethical implications of AI often center on concerns such as unintended consequences, algorithmic biases, and the potential for AI systems to be used for malicious purposes. Addressing these concerns requires careful consideration of ethical principles, transparency, accountability, and responsible development and deployment practices to mitigate potential harm.