Start fracking immediately if we are not to destroyed by Putin

Putin’s hands would not now be around our throats if we had followed a decent energy policy over the past two decades. There is enough gas under the North of England to keep us self sufficient in energy for 50 years, but we gave into a small handful of global warming demonstrators among whom were of course Russian agents, just as there were at Greenham Common when Russia tried to get us to abandon our nuclear weapons in the sixties.

In addition Whitehall has more Soviet and Chinese sympathisers, as well as those fully bought, to ensure we make all the wrong moves over our energy supplies.

Has it not occurred to people how strange it is to have the Chinese building nuclear power stations here which never seem to come on stream ? Why don’t we buy US minipower stations at a fraction of the cost that can be up and running in 2 years

If we are to survive we must start fracking and if necessary guard the sites with troops, a far better use of them than freezing in small groups along the Polish border with the Ukraine. We must also re-open the North Sea gas fields and start using clean coal.

Subscribe to Digital magazine

Subscribe to Print Magazine