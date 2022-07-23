The Great Climate Hoax?

Shocking scenes earlier this week from Wennington, where suburban houses went up in flames after wildfires spread across tinder dry fields, and firemen struggled to contain the blaze in record temperatures of 40 degrees. Meanwhile, fires have ranged across France, Portugal, Spain, Italy and Greece. Italy has declared a state of emergency because of the worst drought in 70 years.

But the good news is that we need not be alarmed. The climate hoaxers are at it again. Fake news, fake data, fake science, and fake reporting. Even the weather stations that record the temperatures are fake. The mainstream media is whipping up hysteria, fanning the flames, you might say, merely to further its liberal agenda. Let’s just get out and enjoy the sunshine.

The spoiler scientists of the British Antarctic Survey claim that they have incontrovertible proof of anthropogenic (man-made) global warming, the result of many years of conducting research and analysing data from the polar regions. Likewise, NASA, who have unique access to satellite data relating to sea-levels, ice coverage, and the chemical composition of the atmosphere. Likewise, the Met Office, whose meteorological observations from ground and air-based instruments, and research aircraft, inform their climate models. Likewise the Royal Society, who in 2018, together with 21 other national academies and societies of science representing the consensus views of tens of thousands of scientists launched a Consensus Statement on Climate Change. Indeed, all the world’s leading scientific organisations support the consensus that global warming is man-made.

We need not be alarmed. Again, it is all fake data, fake modelling, fake analysis. The world scientific community is involved in a worldwide plot engineered by the global liberal elite to further their nefarious agenda. Individual scientists may not even be conscious what is going on, for they have been bewitched by ‘groupthink’. Although normally impeccably rational and cool-headed in their pursuit of the truth, they have in this case been indoctrinated, brainwashed, succumbed to mass hallucination, in accepting a paradigm – anthropogenic global warming – that is obviously bogus.

How do we know? The global elite, who have masterminded the conspiracy (possibly with extra-terrestrial assistance), have masterfully covered their tracks for they are devious beyond belief. It is the same global liberal elite that denied Donald Trump his landslide election victory (every electoral official in the country was in on it) and foisted killer vaccines on the world under the pretext of a manufactured pandemic. It is the same NASA that faked the Moon landings on a stage set at a USAF base and, at least according to Flat Earthers, doctored satellite images of the Earth to make it look spherical.

We know because a minority of brave scientists have dissented. These modern-day Galileos have spurned the orthodoxy, turned their back on official sources of funding, risking their academic careers in the process, and with generous financial help from the fossil fuels industry and organisations funded by it, published compelling research that reveals climate change to be a hoax.

Naturally, these heretics are ridiculed by the establishment. Their papers are pilloried when they are peer-reviewed and declared fraudulent. The climate change hoaxers do what they can to confuse the issue by making their arguments as complex as possible, by appealing to sophisticated models with hundreds of variables, to complex chemical and physical processes, and by utilising needlessly technical terms – all spurious – solely intended to bamboozle us.

luckily, we amateurs are able miraculously to see through the mass of data – the same data that climate scientists have devoted their professional lives to making sense of. No need to study meteorology, biochemistry, thermodynamics, atmospheric physics or chemistry, solar physics, geophysics, oceanography, glaciology, paleoclimatology, applied mathematics, or computer modelling. No need for a laborious process of peer-review, which in any case merely serves the interest of the elite. By cobbling together a few items of cherry-picked data, a few choice variables, and some causal linkages, we can prove (1) that there is no global warming, and (2) that even if there were, humanity has nothing to do with it.

Luckily, there are innumerable websites to assist us in this. No need for studying the relevant science or sophisticated computer modelling when 5 minutes ‘research’ on the net will furnish the evidence needed to confirm our beliefs. Aliens living on the far side of the Moon? Flat Earth? Men from Venus? It’s all there.

Just a few minutes ‘research’ and you too can go online to disprove the man-made climate change thesis, the consensus of tens of thousands of climate scientists, with a Mickey Mouse model. Try it!