The James Watt Telescope. No news of creation’s postcode

Seeing the recent pictures from the James Webb telescope I recalled an answer a Professor of Astrophysics at an Oxford College recently gave me when I asked him,

‘Where is the Universe?’

As in ‘Where do you live, what’s your address, will I need a visitor’s parking ticket if I come after nine am? Talking of time, what are the Universe’s hours?

Is it above something, is anything next to it, is there anything below it or, as Einstein once joked, does it sit on a turtle and it’s ‘turtles all the way down.’

Does it have an edge? Are there warning signs saying, ‘Edge of the Universe 2 light years ahead ‘?

In answer to these the Astrophysics Professor seized my hand and pointing to the centre of my palm announced

‘It’s there.’

It’s not good enough. Here we are, all that money spent, and we still don’t know where we live