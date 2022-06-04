Articles in the Summer Edition of the magazine out this week.

Editorial. Russia and the West are being hoaxed by their own media

“The Kiss of the Knout.” Theodore Dalrymple wonders why many conservatives are fans of Putin

“Unquiet flows the Dnieper.” Mark Mantel, Russian father, Ukrainian mother, is torn by the war

Jane Kelly “Age: The horror mask you cannot tear off”

Lindsey Dearnley. “Occasionally the NHS would ring up and ask me if was suicidal.”

Myles Harris. “The biochemistry of an LSD trip.”

Andrew Tettenborn.”Keeping Plod’s snout out of the Press.”

James Monteith. “White man’s Art”

Daryl McCann. “After Taiwan will the Chinese invade Australia?’

Myles Harris. “The Online Harms Bill, a Conservative MinTru.”

Mary Sydney. “The Church of England unsheaths its racist claws.’