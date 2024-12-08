The Scrutonian Vision: Defining Conservatism in an Age of Ideological Disarray

Defining conservatism is a contentious task, with few agreeing on a universally accepted definition. Intellectual historians often attempt to trace its origins, seeking to recover a ‘pure’ form obscured by historical shifts. In this context, self-proclaimed conservatism becomes even more significant, given the diversity of its interpretations. Perhaps there is no better example of this than the work of Roger Scruton.

Scruton defended his vision of conservatism consistently throughout his career, offering clarity in an era of ideological fragmentation. As A C Grayling put it, ‘Roger Scruton is that rarest of things: a first-rate philosopher who actually has a philosophy.’ In a time when the term ‘conservatism’ is often misused or distorted, reflecting on Scruton’s work offers an opportunity to reassess both the value and the key components of conservatism through one of its most articulate proponents.

So, what then are some of the fundamental aspects of Scrutonian conservatism?

