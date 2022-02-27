Ukraine, just media hot air

Boris Johnson’s war of words in support of the Ukraine is going down well with the media. Yesterday he raised the metaphorical stakes to new levels by pronouncing that the ‘economic ligature’ was being tightened around Putin’s neck. But despite Johnson’s bluster about sanctions being ‘unprecedented’, the overwhelming proportion of Russian assets in Britain and its offshore tax havens, where they are held anonymously, will remain untouched. Meanwhile the flow of Russian energy supplies to the West will continue as normal, since sanctions do not apply to the Russian energy sector, providing a ready supply of foreign currency for the ‘Russian war machine’.

As for insisting that there are more sanctions to come, what is Johnson waiting for. The invasion of the Baltic states? Finland? Poland?

Only two things would hurt Putin short of direct military confrontation and the initiation of World War III – a distinct possibility, given Putin’s current state of mind. First, the banning of all oil, gas and coal imports from Russia, on which Russia’s foreign currency earnings depend. Second, the seizing of all Russian assets in the West and the cancelling of all Russian visas. In other words, kick out the Russian elite, and their families, who have gained a taste for the cosmopolitan life. Not just the billionaire oligarchs, the kleptocrats, but the thousands of wealthy Russians – businessmen, members of parliament, state officials, state employees, and enforcers – who have benefitted from Putin’s rule and keep him in power. Collectively they own tens of thousands of high-end properties in London alone. Returned to life in Moscow, their support for Putin will quickly evaporate.

Both measures would cause Putin to think again, put the brakes on his dream of recreating imperial Russia, and possibly seal his fate. All the rest is pantomime, symbolic gestures, and bluster. The stakes could not be higher. But the West will not act because the material inconvenience would be too high a price to pay, both for its citizens and its leaders. Better to covertly supply weapons and ammunition, and see Ukraine descend into a blood bath, while NATO looks on.

Unfortunately, Russian largesse, in the form of tens of billions of pounds of laundered money, has been an indispensable lubricant to the high life of our political and financial elite for many years. Questioned in 2018 about the revelation that Lubov Chernukhin, former Russian banker and wife of Putin’s former deputy finance minister, had donated £160,000 to Conservative Party funds to play tennis with then prime minister David Cameron – the match took place in 2014 and her donations to the party total £2 million – Boris Johnson warned against creating ‘a miasma of suspicion about all Russians in London – and indeed all rich Russians in London’.

Roman Borisovich, who has campaigned against Russian money laundering for years, and runs ‘kleptocracy tours’ of luxury properties in London owned by Putin supporters, is scathing about the sanctions imposed against a handful of oligarchs who have little to do with Britain, and a handful of banks of whom no-one has ever heard. He points out that the sanctions legislation does not apply to most of Russia’s wealthiest and most powerful, to members of Russia’s legislative and judicial bodies, or to family members and affiliated persons. In any case, it is impossible to identify assets held in anonymous offshore companies (which most of them are) registered in British Overseas Territories without transparency of foreign ownership, something Borisovich has long been campaigning for.

True, Johnson has promised, under opposition pressure, to bring forward the long-awaited and long-delayed Economic Crime Bill, to ‘peel back the façade’ of beneficial ownership of UK assets, before the Easter Recess. But given the vested interests at stake, it is unlikely to be more than a tokenistic affair. Only in January, junior minister Lord Agnew resigned in disgust at the government’s decision to quietly drop the Economic Crime Bill from the next parliamentary session. And when Lord Faulks, barrister and former Justice minister, tried to insert a public register of overseas property owners into a government bill on money laundering in 2018, he came under intense pressure from officials to drop his amendment because they already ‘had the issue in hand’.

True, the government has announced it is scrapping the golden visa scheme by which wealthy foreign investors and their families are allowed residency if they invest more than £2 million here – an obvious charter for money laundering. But thousands of Russians have already taken advantage of the scheme, and they will be staying, ensconced in their luxury properties, their major assets held hidden anonymously in offshore tax havens.

The sad reality is that Johnson’s Britain is as dependent on dirty Russian money as Germany is dependent on Russian oil and gas. At least oil and gas piped to Germany heat people’s homes; the tens of billions of pounds that have flowed into Britain and its offshore tax havens serve no purpose other than to cushion Britain’s elite.

Meanwhile, our much-vaunted liberal values find expression in self-inflicted immolation on the altar of transgendered multiculturalism. Consumed with white guilt, white shame, white privilege, and unconscious bias, we deconstruct our history and our culture. Terrified of causing offence, we accuse those who express unorthodox opinions of hate crimes, and cancel their freedom of expression.

Russia Today, the voice of the Kremlin, openly taunts the West for its impotence, its cosmetic sanctions, for not daring to target Russian oil and gas because the hurt inflicted on the West would be too great. They have a point.

Is it any wonder that Putin holds the West in contempt?

Subscribe to Digital magazine

Subscribe to Print Magazine

Editor’s note. Russia spent £60 million on a covert campaign to stop fracking in the UK.