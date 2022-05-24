Unquiet flows the Dnieper

Ukraine War. What we are not being told.

Extract from a series of articles on the war, on both sides, in our paper and digital edition due out 1st week of June.. Subscribe

“What can I say? Do you remember that documentary that came out a decade or two ago about an idiot who went to live on friendly terms with some bears and ended up getting mauled to death? I watched a documentary about the reaction of the idiot’s friends to his grim end. And what struck me was their adolescent horror that a bear acted like a bear. They were disillusioned to the point of comedy. And that was just how the media and our politicians, I will not call them diplomatists or statesmen, reacted to the predictable Russian invasion. Biden especially looked like a hysterical schoolboy, and you could tell Ursula von der Leyden was milking the feelgood of sanctimony for every driblet of warmth it could proffer. I knew that I could not get to the bottom of anything by watching all this. It is no easy matter for the average person to verify anything. I was not about to rely on activists, politicians and specialists who often have financial, armaments, and political interests in the subject. Should I read the news of some neutral country? The Times of India maybe? Madagascar?”