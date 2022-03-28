Which wing of the political lunatic asylum are you housed in ?

Do you believe this ?

The Ukraine war is an elaborate false flag operation by the CIA. The scenes you see on TV of the war are fake. In accord with American policy to incorporate the Ukraine into Europe before moving on to the gradual dismemberment of Russia, the Agency installed biowarfare laboratories in eastern Ukraine and funded Nazi battalions to attack the local Russian population.

Not only are the Americans after Russia’s huge natural resources they also wish to replace this last bastion of Christianity and replace it with a Western Capitalist Total Surveillance Society. To aid their plans and acting on the orders of the World Economic Forum they arranged to have the senile Biden elected even though Trump won the majority of the votes. There followed the demonstration at the White House of Trump supporters staged by the CIA to ensure Trump can never again be elected.

Mr Putin was lured into attacking the Ukraine. What he didn’t know was the intelligence about the resistance he would meet was faulty and planted by American agents within the FSB.

The surprising success of the Ukrainian army is due, not to some miracle of valour, but the provision of highly sophisticated weapons wielded by US advisors. The reason independent mercenaries from the west are not welcome in Ukraine is they would immediately recognise these advisors and blow the whistle.

The war ties in with the Covid 19 virus, created by the makers of the Moderna vaccine to finance a world wide takeover by group of super rich millionaires. The vaccine does not work and has killed more people than the virus. The real aim is profit, and power- control of the world. Advanced thinkers like Piers Corbyn believe that the erection of 5G masts is linked to the vaccine with carries a chip in it that 5G networks can access to obtain control of almost all of us in the west.

Or do you believe this ?

Every atrocity committed in Ukraine by the Russians on TV is an absolute record of what has happened. Without provocation Russia suddenly attacked Ukraine laying waste its villages, towns and cities. Ukrainians fought street by street to stop them, but if in the fighting that meant entire communities were flattened and children killed, whose fault is that ? Russia’s of course. Beside we have corroboration from the BBC known for its high standards of independent journalism, that all the atrocities are Russian.

Russia accuses the west of arming Ukraine’s army with the latest anti tank weapons. What, Putin asks, would the west feel if Russia supplied such weapons to the Basque nationalists or the IRA? There is a difference. The west is objectively morally, politically technologically and socially far superior to Russia’s gangster society. It therefore has a right to rescue nations under threat from countries like Russia.

The far right has consistently accused the EU and the US of interfering in Ukrainian domestic affairs along her border with Russia and thus provoking the war. How can you interfere if you are upholding the sovereign rights of a friendly country against Russian gangs ?

Russia attacked the Ukraine because the latter wants to embrace not only the commercial and security advantages of belonging to the EU and NATO but the advanced cultural standards of western society. The EU – but sadly not Britain which left the EU because it fell under the influence of the far right led by Donald Trump – could not accept the union’s high standards of anti racism. On the other hand Angela Merkel allowed one million middle eastern refugees to become citizens of Germany. One day all of Europe will be diverse. Nor could Britain accept the EU’s democratic voting system. If a member state gets the result of an election wrong, its voters are invited to repeat the vote until they get it right. Few nations have such a choice.

In contrast Russia is a racist authoritarian state. Elections are not free. Look at what they did in Chechen just because the Chechens wanted independence. On the other hand the EU has welcomed people of colour from all over the world, and hopes one day to see a world without borders with the right to settle anywhere for all its inhabitants, Russia keeps to a narrow deluded idea of race loyalty.

The far right likes to point to President Putin’s so called moral values. His speeches holding traditionally Christian beliefs, his recent mockery of the justified exclusion of the anti transgender fanatic J K Rowling from society, his regard for the traditional Russian Orthodox Church. The right to choose what gender you are is a cornerstone of modern society, and what has the Russian Orthodox Church got to offer the west except its medieval ban on abortions, thus infringing on the rights of people of all sexes everywhere., yes all sexes; In the west a man can menstruate and have a baby, in Russia you would be shunned if you suggested it, if not sent to jail. It just shows you how advanced we are and how justified in helping the Ukraine to find freedom in the embrace of the West.

Subscribe to Digital magazine

Subscribe to Print Magazine