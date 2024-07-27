Who needs gold medals?

Predictably, the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics was largely an orgy of woke and kitsch, of diversity and inclusion – the French equivalent of ‘Cool Britannia’. The parody of The Last Supper by drag queens has come in for special criticism. Personally, I have no objection either to blasphemy or to cabaret, both of which have an honourable tradition in France. What sticks in the craw is that nine years ago, eleven staff members of Charlie Hebdo were murdered for daring to publish satirical cartoons of the prophet Muhammad; and four years ago, Samuel Paty was decapitated for showing the same cartoons to students during a class on freedom of speech. The organisers of the Paris Olympics would never have dreamed of offending Muslims. But Christianity, on which France was founded, is fair game.

Anyway, with the opening ceremony out of the way, British viewers who have nothing better to do can settle down to the business of discovering whether Team GB can meet its official medals target. According to UK Sport’s Director of Performance, Kate Baker, this is between 50 and 70 medals, along with ‘a top-five-finish’ in the medals table. We came fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, so this seems achievable.

But how we long for those halcyon pre-target days when Britain never managed more than a handful of gold medals. Between 1928 and 1996, our Olympic gold medal tally averaged only three or four, culminating in a solitary gold medal in 1996 at Atlanta. And yet despite these meagre offerings, the likes of Sebastian Coe, David Wilkie and Dalee Thompson were household names, and many of us still remember the excitement surrounding their performances. Perhaps it was their rarity that made these golds precious, along with the sure knowledge that, since official support was derisory, the recipient must have had exceptional talent and personality to have pulled it off.

Even those who did not win medals were household names, like shot-putter Geoff Capes. That Capes was also a policeman who could tear telephone directories in half, an amateur who had a life outside sport, only added to his popularity. And who could forget Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean (another policeman) performing Boléro at the 1984 Winter Olympics at Sarajevo. They were watched by 24 million viewers as they achieved an unprecedented twelve perfect scores in the ice dance and warmed the hearts of the nation. That their gold was our solitary medal was irrelevant.

But now that the winning of medals has become the sole objective of UK Sport, with funds directed to those activities most likely to produce the most medals, however tedious they are to watch, however devoid of drama or excitement or artistry, and where ‘marginal gains’ count for everything, something seems to have been lost. The cycling and rowing medals pour in with mechanical regularity. Yet the knowledge that today’s gold medals are, according to UK Sport, the culmination of a ‘twelve-year horizon’ over which ‘investment streams’ targeted at maximising performance enable athletes to ‘graduate to podium level’ while meeting ‘developmental goals’ on an ‘upward trajectory’, leaves us cold.

We have come a long way from the Corinthian ideal, the English tradition of sport as a pursuit for gentlemen, and for ladies, to be undertaken in the right spirit. It is easy to make fun of the old ideal of sportsmanship, as exemplified by the gallant loser who ‘plays up and plays the game’. The distinction between amateur and professional has long since faded. Nevertheless, the old ideal embodied a set of values that were embedded in a distinct culture, a civilization even – something painfully lacking in our vacuous technocratic age.

Cyril Norwood, headmaster of Harrow, whose Norwood Report of 1943 formed the basis of the 1944 Education Act, affirmed the old sporting ideal in his classic The English Tradition of Education of 1929. The purpose of school sport, Norwood insisted, was to build character and to prepare for life. Team-sports were naturally best, especially rugby and cricket for boys, because they developed courage, endurance, and chivalry. Above all, they required selfish instincts to be subordinated to the interests of the team: ‘Selfishness, the desire at all costs to shine individually, is the cardinal sin’. A game should be played ‘for the game’s sake’, and so long as both sides played their best, it did not matter who won or lost. He went on to excoriate the cult of the world champion, which was intruding even in Norwood’s time: ‘Nothing is worse than the world-champions in sport and all that goes to produce them … It would not matter if England did not win any championship in any game. England taught the world to play games, and the spirit in which they should be played.’

There was a complementary gentlemanly ideal in which the individual pitted himself against nature. For the likes of John Buchan, sports were activities such as walking or riding long distances in all weathers, fishing, hunting, shooting, climbing, and watching inaccessible birds. Games, meanwhile, were the skilful yet sociable activities one engaged in after dinner – billiards or pool, cards, backgammon, even chess – ideally with brandy and cigar in hand. But again, these were civilized pursuits, not fatuous quests to achieve personal best times or records on the part of ‘elite’ athletes.

Perhaps it is going too far to argue that world championships should be abolished, or that brandy and cigars should be re-instituted. But it would make a welcome change if sports funding were targeted, not on an elite of professionals scientifically calibrated to produce optimal performance, but on the mass of the population, especially our young people, with the aim of fostering their physical and mental health. With close on a quarter of our ten-year-olds now designated clinically obese (the highest figure in Western Europe), and one in six with mental health problems, and the NHS on its knees, we would do well to re-order our national priorities.

Never mind world champions. We might even succeed in producing a young generation of selfless team-players – chivalrous, decent, and sporting.