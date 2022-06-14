Why are the rich so woke? The Grievance Industrial Complex

Why are the rich so woke? It is largely an extension of the champagne socialist and limousine liberal phenomenon. They have always been that way. But why are they so vocal now? Why are we constantly barraged by their shrill voices that we follow their instructions on how to be good, caring people – just like them?

Some of them, it has to be said, are rather sweet, caring people. (Hang on a sec – I’m building up to the damning part.) We may have friends among this category whom we love and cherish, not least because they tolerate our own cranky, outmoded foibles. Part of it may be a hippie hangover from the execrable late 1960s. But genuinely concerned and altruistic can also be genuinely dim-witted, bless. They see the world as how it should work – in their nice, orderly, gentle way – and not as it is. But they mean well. Besides. It’s good for conservatives, like everyone else, to have their consciences pricked and challenged on a regular basis.

Another major reason for the wokeness of the rich is the GIC: the Grievance Industrial Complex. Those employed in this prospering sector can make a very comfortable living indeed, thank you, holding lucrative posts in the liberal bodies espousing rights: charities, quangos, lobby groups and the like. You will find more than a few Ruperts and Henriettas among their number. Even better than the company car, travel abroad and holiday home in the Dordogne, is that they can rake in the money and be praised to the gills for their selfless crusading work. Cash and kudos. Win-win.

Sadly, the above brings us to the nub of the issue – many, perhaps the majority, are simply rank hypocrites. They assuage their guilt at being the haves as opposed to the have-nots, and devote some of their time and energy – but not their money in any meaningful sense – to seemingly charitable causes. Thus race, gender, immigration and ‘refugees’ become their rallying calls. Somehow, and laughably, the EU falls into this category (see above: ‘dim-witted’). It has often been noted – but still fails to resonate across the public – how our woke overlords always call for this or that minority to be given a job over an ordinary white bloke – but it is never our overlords who give up their sinecures and government-appointed quango post for the underprivileged. (If they did, I would at least applaud their commitment.) One or two get called out and then reluctantly but ostentatiously deposit an asylum seeker in one room in the east wing of one of their mansions (make that the left wing). But for the rest of us selfish, bad people, that isn’t an option. This instantly makes them, in their deliberately self-deceiving minds, ‘superior’ to the likes of you and I.

It’s all about assuaging the guilt of their privileged lifestyles. They divert attention from their own wealth and comfort so as not to receive any brickbats, and instead direct that attention to their good deeds in order to receive praise and even adulation for being such nice, virtuous people. They very much subscribe to the Bon Jovian philosophy of ‘we’ve got to hold on to what we’ve got’. You and I certainly ain’t getting it.

The wealthy woke

Are wily folk

They pose as saints

And don’t go broke

Subscribe to Digital magazine

Subscribe to Print Magazine