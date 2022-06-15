Will calling a ship ‘she’ offend the trans inclusionary faction ?

A few days ago the BBC carried an extensive, interesting report on the discovery of the wreck of a warship named the Gloucester, lost on a North Sea sandbank in 1682. She was a typical Naval vessel of the period, heavily gunned with an elaborately carved quarterdeck and forecastle, all gilded and painted.

The future James II was aboard and narrowly escaped. According to witnesses, he took with him various Catholic priests and his dogs while leaving most of the crew to drown (thus demonstrating what absolute rotters Catholics are, and how fortunate was the Glorious Revolution).

The BBC quotes Prof Claire Jowitt of the University of East Anglia: ‘most significant historic maritime discovery since the Mary Rose.…The discovery promises to fundamentally change understanding of 17th Century social, maritime and political history.’ A large claim, and though I’m unsure how a shipwreck changes the understanding of political history, I will defer to Prof Jowitt on this.

The BBC goes on to speculate that had James Stuart drowned, the Glorious Revolution may not have occurred; what is certain is that neither the Old Pretender or Bonnie Prince Charlie would have existed, which sounds like a Good Thing. However, also aboard the ship was John Churchill and his survival certainly seems fortunate when we contemplate his military campaigns, the splendour of Blenheim Palace, and the eminence of his descendant, Sir Winston Churchill (and overlooking his dreadful harridan wife Sarah, nee Jennings).

I am well aware that in writing the above notes I am guilty of at least one major deviation from the zeitgeist in mentioning Sir Winston with approval, instead of with the abhorrence due to an imperialist, militarist, white, straight, male, racist Conservative. It is also possible that I have offended some Scots of the Sturgeon persuasion, but there we are. More subtly I have noticed of late that there seems to be a movement building against the use of ‘She’ in referring to a ship, I think because it is sexist or trans-exclusionary or something equally awful. And therefore, I will redeem myself by closing with the words of the UEA ahead of their forthcoming exhibition on the discovery of the vessel: ‘While the Gloucester was not a slave-trading ship, many people from diverse cultural backgrounds lost their lives and historians will make sure their stories are told’.

Hell yes. You’ve got to have a diverse cultural background in there, otherwise what’s the point?

