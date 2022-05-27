Xi-Ping’s co-prosperity sphere: After Taiwan will the Chinese invade Australia? Daryl MCann

Extract from the Summer Edition of the Salisbury Review. Out June 7th

……It was in the second half of April. Europe’s attention had been focused on Russia’s opening moves in the Battle for Dombras. In order that Vladimir Putin might be able to claim some type of success, how many Ukrainian civilians were going to die, and Ukrainian towns and villages obliterated? On the other side of the world, however, Xi Jinping had his own imperial ambitions. On April 19, 2022, came the signing of the China-Solomon Island Security Treaty, the latest chapter in Xi Jinping’s ‘transcendent global security’ initiative.

Greg Sheridan, foreign editor of The Australian newspaper since 1992, described the new Beijing- Honiara pact as 'one of the worst days for our national security since the end of the Vietnam War'. He rightly upped the ante two days later, noting that Xi Jinping's intervention in the Solomon Islands echoed Imperial Japan's ambitions in 1942 during the Pacific War: 'The Japanese in World War II established their base there in part to cut Australia off from the US. The Chinese want a base there today to affect a modern version of the same strategy.'

