California Blue

As Goes California: My Mission to Rescue the Golden State and Save the Nation, Larry Elder, Bombardier Books, £15.56.

When Republicans criticize Democrats, they tend to rely on superficial terms that only fuel their opponents’ rhetoric: ‘woke agenda,’ ‘progressive politics,’ ‘liberal management,’ and ‘Democratic establishment,’ to name but a few. However, although these might serve to critique specific policies or characterize opposing candidates, they rarely succeed in encapsulating the work of an entire state or its government, particularly one like California. As the state faces massive wildfires, political commentator and former gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder provides us with an analysis of California’s decline under progressive governance that is more thoughtful and perceptive, and that serves as a wider warning for the nation.

Elder challenged Newsom in the gubernatorial recall election of 2021, which was sparked by widespread dissatisfaction with Newsom’s handling of Covid-19 along with broader issues like economic decline, failing education, and an exodus of businesses. Despite facing bureaucratic challenges and media misrepresentation, including a hostile altercation after an egg was thrown at him, Elder fought a strong campaign. But he could not match Newsom’s seemingly unlimited donor base or his celebrity backing, which included endorsements from former President Barack Obama and Hollywood A-listers. Nor was he helped by the media’s focus on his race rather than his qualification for the job.

In his latest book, Elder argues that California, once a beacon of prosperity, has been poorly managed under progressive leadership, leaving it not only tarnished but at risk of irreversible damage. Moreover, these problems are not isolated to California but reflect broader progressive policies that have alienated moderate voters across the political spectrum. In cities ranging from Chicago and Detroit to Baltimore, Democratic control has led to crime surges, corruption, and failing education systems. Even centrist Democrats are increasingly now casting their votes for the Republican Party.

Elder pins the blame squarely on California’s Governor Gavin Newsom and argues that the state’s problems stem from poor governance rather than external forces. Escalating crime rates, homelessness, public education failures, and the high cost of living are all consequences of decades-long Democratic policies. Reforms to the criminal justice system, such as a reduction in sentencing enhancements and the early release of thousands of felons, have increased violence, especially in marginalized communities. Progressive policies such as Proposition 47, which decriminalized thefts of up to $950, have further increased crime and lawlessness. Meanwhile, Newsom’s support for expanding abortion rights and his instigation of a task force studying reparations are emblematic of California’s divorce from mainstream opinion. California’s draconian Covid-19 lockdown measures, which included extended school closures, mask mandates, and vaccine requirements, come in for special criticism; Newsom, meanwhile, was caught dining with his family at a French restaurant.

Such policies have succeeded only in alienating voters, and along with high taxes and excessive regulations, have caused many to flee the state. Indeed, since it was co-opted by the Democrats, California has experienced a dramatic decrease in population, resulting in the loss of a congressional seat. The rising number of departures has led to a chronic shortage of U-Haul trucks, as one-way rentals out of the State reach record levels, further emphasizing the growing dissatisfaction with California’s current conditions. Elder presents the personal testimonies of some of the many forced to leave California.

Elder challenges the Democratic Party’s monopoly over Black voters, rejecting the notion that race should determine political identity or that political discourse should be racialized. Black Americans should instead consider a wider range of political perspectives. He challenges the lazy stereotype that underachievement in minority communities is due to low self-esteem or systemic racism, arguing that practical factors such as completing school, avoiding early parenthood, and maintaining a job are more significant determinants of success. And he stresses the importance of personal responsibility and financial stability, which are achieved through discipline, not by invoking systemic racism. Elder has been criticized by Black media figures for opposing reparations, but he thinks that conservative economic policies are far more beneficial for Black Americans, because they encourage them to be active participants in the marketplace. The growing influence of Black conservatives like Elder within the Republican Party is highly significant.

Elder critiques the low expectations and lack of academic rigour in inner-city schools, noting that students often receive diplomas without being adequately prepared for employment. He criticises Newsom’s policies, particularly his refusal of school choice, which though it benefits teacher unions, disproportionately harms underserved communities and the prospects of Black Californians, who are deprived of educational alternatives.

However, for Elder, the ultimate source of America’s problems is the breakdown of the family. He notes that since the establishment of the welfare state in the early 1960s, politicians have incentivized women to ‘marry the government’ and men to abandon their moral and fiscal responsibilities. This has led to more and more children being born out of wedlock and raised without authority figures in the home. Public institutions are then expected to provide for their every need, while those who strive to keep as much of their hard-earned money as possible are vilified. Elder credits his own success to an unwavering work ethic, tenacity, and the principles instilled in him by his parents, which shaped his character. More than anything, his mother’s confidence and humour, and his father’s discipline and perseverance, were the factors enabling him to navigate life’s challenges and find success.

The alternative offered by Elder is centred on limited government, fewer regulations, school choice, strong borders, and peace through strength as opposed to strength through peace. Personal responsibility and community well-being must take priority over government intervention. As more and more Californians tire of dealing with the high cost of housing, rampant homelessness, crime, and their inability to keep their own hard-earned money, support for Elder’s alternative can only grow.