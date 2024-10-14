Noble Lies?

Will he, won’t he? Donald Trump – win. The grubby spectacle of US presidential elections is infamous, but recent years have seen it sink to new lows of egregious awfulness and dishonest partisanship. With the election imminent for the 60th US president, we will be flooded with media disinformation and bias that will deflect any objective analysis of this important process. Recently on this website, Daryl McCann offered some useful insights into the presidential race; here the focus is on the deliberate distortions and outright lies of the Democratic Party. We all know that Trump treats truth as an infinitely malleable concept and little of what he says can be trusted; but somehow the Democrats are given a free pass when splurging out their own ‘untruths’ and hypocrisies.

Recall the 2016 election. The Democrats and their phalanxes of lawyers were up in arms. Trump stole the election. The system is broken and corrupt. He didn’t win fairly. The Republicans countered, of course, by claiming that the system worked just fine and dandy and did exactly what it was intended to do – to elect the president fair and square.

Now jump forward to the 2020 election and the Democrats’ victory. This time, the Republicans took up arms. The Democrats had stolen the election. The system is flawed and corrupt. They didn’t win fairly. And the Democrats likewise performed their own volte face, declaring that the system is working just fine and dandy and doing what it was intended to do.

It will be the same this time, no doubt. It is interesting that the Democrats were recently contesting the electoral processes – but this was only because at the time Biden was still their candidate and likely to lose. That a few Democratic power-brokers behind closed doors dumped the hopeless Biden slap bang in the middle of the campaign is an indication of the general contempt they have for democracy. Nearly 15 million Americans had voted for Biden in the primaries; he won every single one of them. Kamala Harris, lighter than air, has no such mandate. A form of coup has been perpetrated on the American electorate. Of course, the liberal media glosses over this as they now have a candidate they think will beat Trump. Democracy does not matter, only winning.

The liberals love to whinge on about Fox News as a powerful mouthpiece for the Republicans, one that should be sidelined for its unfair support of their opponents. Yet its nightly viewing figures are around 2.5 million – dwarfed by the total for CNN, ABS, CBS and other Democratic-supporting stations with ten times the viewers. The media is squarely dominated by liberals.

Cosy liberals regard themselves as noble saviours of the masses, hoi polloi wallowing in ignorance and in need of a kindly outstretched hand from a superior being. Thus, they are justified in their own lies and distortions – which they do not deem as such. Hence the media closed down the serious Hunter Biden laptop case while gleefully giving credence to the Russian-collusion fraud to smear Trump. Dishonesty is fine if the cause is the right one. It is easy for Democrats, or anyone else for that matter, to convince themselves that Plato’s noble lie for the social good is justified.

A classic example of a deliberate Democratic distortion builds on fears of another one – the so-called ‘Capitol Hill Insurrection’ and Trump’s supposed attempt to win power by force on 6 January 2021, a date the liberals intend to ‘live in infamy’ as much as that of 7 December 1941. When Trump recently spoke of a ‘bloodbath’ for the American car industry should the country import Chinese electric vehicles, The Washington Post disingenuously and garishly headlined with the fear-mongering ‘Trump predicts a “Bloodbath” if he isn’t elected’. The online news magazine Salon embellished this further: ‘Trump hides his threats of fascist violence in plain sight’. You get the picture.

All sides lie. And all sides should be called out for lying. It is a dangerous precedent to justify one group’s set of mendacities as being for an honourable cause. History shows the horrors that can lead to.