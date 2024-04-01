Where Multi-culturalism worked

Goodbye Eastern Europe, Jacob Mikanowski, One World, 2023, £22

Hector Monro (Saki) observed that there was too much history in Eastern Europe for its own consumption. Jacob Mikanowski, born in Boston from Polish emigrants of the eighties, has managed to absorb this surplus and produce an exciting narrative from the Dark Ages to our own ‘dark’ one full of fascinating detail and riveting stories some of which came from the records of his own ancestors. He has enjoyed tracing Czech cowherds, Dalmatian sailors, Romanian doctors, Hungarian winemakers and reading the Austro-Hungarian census which recorded everything down to the last calf.

For my generation, except for the intrepid, the region was unknown to travellers until the Soviet yoke was lifted in 1989. We could only learn about it from books and the occasional film, but we were aware of its multi-cultural peoples long before such labels became buzz words in the West.

After the collapse of the Roman Empire migrations stopped much earlier in the West where homogenous nations were created, helped by geography and determined rulers who enforced religious and linguistic uniformity. Visigoths and Franks were soon forgotten, while in Eastern Europe population movements never stopped. Paganism persisted much longer too (c1000): an outdoor religion with forests as temples and groves as shrines but it never disappeared completely, becoming absorbed in folk tales and beliefs. Much of the land was empty and mysterious with dangerous borders and primeval forests containing vampires. As late as 1691 an old man in Latvia was tried for being a werewolf. Cumans were. still arriving in Hungary from the steppe in the 13 th century and Tatars were still carrying out slave raids around Lviv in the eighteenth while groups of Sufis, Jewish and Christian pilgrims, professional beggars and particularly Gypsies with their special skills were wandering around the region, until the present day – Mankowski calls the Wanderers the great cross pollinators and hybridizers of Eastern Europe.”

The beautiful province of Transylvania illustrates the East European ’layer cake’ in miniature: Hungarians, Sceklers and Saxons at the top and Romanian serfs at the bottom as well as Armenian and Jewish traders in between. Even in this century ,in a day you can see a fortified church in Biertan, (a world heritage site) full of German graves – most of the Germans left after 1989, a Hungarian castle, a Romanian village or an Armenian cathedral. The different castes never mixed; the lady of the Manor might chat to her Jewish factor but he woudn’t be asked to stay for dinner. Equality before the law also was an unknown concept in Eastern Europe

Three Empires dominated the region from the end of the Middle Ages: Russian, Austrian and Ottoman but unlike the West they tolerated differences of race and religion. The Ottomans had swallowed up the Balkan peninsula as well as parts of Ukraine and Romania but Christians and Jews were allowed to manage their own affairs and many of them worked for the Turkish administration. The Hapsburg monarchy never enforced German although it was the lingua franca of the educated.

Jews travelling to Eastern Europe in the medieval period found it empty and welcoming especially Poland-Lithuania which was a huge country stretching from the Baltic to the Adriatic and comprising today’s Poland, Lithuania and Belarus as well as Ukraine and parts of Latvia .Most Jews can trace their ancestry back to their Polish forbears but after the Polish commonwealth was swallowed up by Austria, Prussia and Russia in the 18 th century the Russian Empire became anti-semitic because Jews dominated the commercial life of the towns. To deal with the competition Jews were forced to live in the Pale of Settlement – roughly the former Poland.

By the 1800’s the French Revolution had spread nationalism throughout Eastern Europe and rebellions broke out regularly in the Ottoman Empire and elsewhere. The drive for independence was necessarily tied to language, but sometimes there wasn’t a formal one but many dialects – Slovenia had 48, so it had to be invented. Tomas Masaryk, the Czech leader proved (1918) that some medieval manuscripts which had been “discovered” were fraudulent. Serbia and Poland were fortunate for they had been able to keep national identities before they were conquered.