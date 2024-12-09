Search
Freedom, equality, euthanasia

The dissolution of the National Assembly by Emmanuel Macron on 9 June had the collateral effect of wiping out all the bills that were being discussed in that assembly. More specifically, the new Assembly that has emerged from the polls on 7 July will have to start the legislative process all over again if it wishes to complete these projects.

This interruption notably concerned a bill that is particularly dear to the heart of those who describe themselves as ‘progressives’: the ‘end of life’ bill. For its promoters, the fundamental aim of this bill was to legalise euthanasia and assisted suicide (the difference between the two being that, in the first case, it is a doctor or nurse who presses the syringe containing the poison, whereas in the second case it is the patient himself who performs this last gesture). For many years now, the advocates of euthanasia have been making headway, both in public opinion and within the political parties, and are gradually moving towards their goal. With the End-of-Life Bill, their goal finally seemed close at hand. So, understandably, they were very dismayed by the dissolution.

 

Picture of Laurent Lemasson

Laurent Lemasson

Author Articles

