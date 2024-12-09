Moral philosophy is like metaphysics: those who think that they can dispense with either of them immediately pass judgments that, whether they know it or not, imply them. The moral philosophy of such persons may be changeable or inconsistent – as it is almost certain to be changeable or inconsistent – but it is always there, like a ghost hovering in the background of an argument.

I had an interesting brief discussion recently with two highly educated persons on the question of whether Keir Starmer was corrupt to have accepted about £100,000 worth of gifts from Lord Alli.

