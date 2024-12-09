Search
Close this search box.

Gifts

Moral philosophy is like metaphysics: those who think that they can dispense with either of them immediately pass judgments that, whether they know it or not, imply them. The moral philosophy of such persons may be changeable or inconsistent – as it is almost certain to be changeable or inconsistent – but it is always there, like a ghost hovering in the background of an argument.

I had an interesting brief discussion recently with two highly educated persons on the question of whether Keir Starmer was corrupt to have accepted about £100,000 worth of gifts from Lord Alli.

 

To read the full article subscribe to the Salisbury Review.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to access the full Salisbury Review Publication.
If you are already a subscriber, click here to download the latest publication.

Subscribe Today
Download Current Issue

Share This News

Picture of Theodore Dalrymple

Theodore Dalrymple

Author Articles

The Salisbury Review now over 40 years old, conveys the ideas and concerns of genuine conservatism with articles on all aspects of public life, social policy and the arts with discussions of subjects which are not generally aired on the mainstream press.

Information

Copyright ©2024 The Salisbury Review. All Rights Reserved | Website Design and Development by ePresence Digital Marketing